Mike Birbiglia to Return to Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts in Summer 2024

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will present the return of actor and comedian Mike Birbiglia for two nights this Summer Friday, July 26th at 7 pm and Saturday, July 27th at 6 pm 2024 to perform his newest show "Mike Birbiglia: Please Stop the Ride". Birbiglia returns to Bay Street Theater, by popular demand, on the heels of his DOUBLE SOLD-OUT performances last summer of "The Old Man and the Pool" which debuted at Bay Street Theater and went on to be a hit Broadway show and Netflix comedy special.



Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, January 12j. To purchase, visit BayStreet.org online 24/7 or call our Box Office at (631) 725-9500.



Mike Birbiglia is a comedian, writer, director, and actor who has performed his award-winning solo shows worldwide—from the Sydney Opera House to the West End of London to Broadway. His five solo shows Sleepwalk With Me, My Girlfriend's Boyfriend, Thank God For Jokes, The New One, and The Old Man & The Pool enjoyed successful runs on and off Broadway and became hit Netflix comedy specials. The shows merge storytelling and comedy in a way that The New York Times has called “Birbiglian.” Birbiglia also wrote, directed, and starred in the films Sleepwalk with Me and Don't Think Twice. As an actor, Birbiglia has appeared in the films Trainwreck, The Fault in Our Stars, Popstar, A Man Called Otto as well as TV roles in Orange Is the New Black and Billions. He hosts the podcast Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.

