Mike Birbiglia On Board For WORKING IT OUT At Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the return of actor comedian Mike Birbiglia for one night only Saturday, July 29, 2023. On the heels of his hit Broadway show "The Old Man and the Pool" Mike Birbiglia works out new jokes and stories.
Tickets go on sale TODAY. To purchase, call our Box Office at (631) 725-9500 or purchase online at BayStreet.org.

Mike Birbiglia is a comedian, storyteller, director, and actor who has performed in front of audiences worldwide, from the Sydney Opera House to Carnegie Hall to Broadway. His five solo shows "Sleepwalk With Me," "My Girlfriend's Boyfriend," "Thank God For Jokes," and "The New One" enjoyed successful runs on and off Broadway. "My Girlfriend's Boyfriend" won the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Solo Show and "The New One" received the Drama Desk Award as well as the Outer Critics Circle award for outstanding solo performance. Birbiglia is also a filmmaker who wrote, directed, and starred in the films "Sleepwalk with Me" and "Don't Think Twice." As an actor, Birbiglia has appeared in the films "Trainwreck," "The Fault in Our Stars," "Popstar," "A Man Called Otto" starring Tom Hanks, Taylor Swift's music video for "Anti-Hero," as well as TV roles in "Orange Is the New Black" and "Billions." He is the host of the podcast "Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out" and just finished a sold out 85 performance Broadway run of his new show "The Old Man and the Pool" at the Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.

Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. All guests must show proof of vaccination and will be required to wear a mask upon entry to the theater. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.




