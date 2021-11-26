Marky Ramone, Ruben Studdard, Al Jardine, Colin Hay, Peabo Bryson and More Announced For 2022 at Patchogue Theatre For The Performing Arts

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA) announced more new shows for 2022. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

Legendary rock drummer of ELP, Carl Palmer comes to Patchogue Theatre on Friday, February 11 at 8:00pm. With the passing of both his bandmates, Keith Emerson and Greg Lake, Carl Palmer hits the road with a tribute show in their honor. A drummer's drummer, Palmer anchored the legendary ELP, as well Asia, Atomic Rooster and The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown. Tickets range between $39-$69 plus fees and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org.

Next is 15-time Grammy-winning banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart with Stuart Duncan, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz, & Bryan Sutton on Sunday, April 10 at 7:00pm. Fleck's band will spotlight a multi-generational gamut of the best of bluegrass players, all sporting a myriad of Grammy Awards and nominations, as well as gigantic piles of IBMA awards for their instruments: fiddler Stuart Duncan, mandolinist Sierra Hull, multi-instrumentalist Justin Moses, bassist/multi-instrumentalist Mark Schatz, and Bryan Sutton on guitar. Tickets range between $45-$65 plus fees and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org.

Our Greatest Hits Tour with Taylor Dayne, All-4-One, and Tiffany comes to the Theatre on Thursday, April 14 at 8:00pm. Three of pop music's biggest icons perform their greatest hits in the Our Greatest Hits Tour. Taylor Dayne's groundbreaking debut single "Tell It To My Heart" turned her into an overnight international star in 1987. The timeless song "I Swear" made All-4-One internationally known and garnered them countless awards. And, legendary pop star Tiffany set a record as the youngest female artist to top the Billboard charts with her number one hit single "I Think We're Alone Now.'' Tickets range between $59-$89 plus fees and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org.

Grammy-winning singer/songwriters, Joan Osborne and Amy Helm, come to Patchogue Theatre on Saturday, April 30 at 8:00pm. 8-time Grammy nominee and multi-platinum selling recording artist Joan Osborne is a powerful vocalist whose repertoire reveals a sure command of rock, pop, soul, blues, jazz, and a variety of other styles, she burst into stardom in 1995 with the release of her first major-label album, Relish and her song "One of Us" became a massive hit single. Amy Helm is the daughter of The Band drummer Levon Helm. Born into roots music royalty, Amy is a deeply expressive singer/songwriter who blends Americana, country, blues, and gospel with four-part harmonies. See these two powerhouses perform in a rare double-bill! Tickets range between $50-$80 plus fees and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org.

America's premiere Pink Floyd tribute The Machine performs on Friday, May 13 at 8:00pm. The Machine has forged a 30+ year reputation of extending the musical legacy of Pink Floyd. The New York-based quartet performs a diverse mix of The Floyd's extensive 16-album repertoire, complete with faithful renditions of popular hits as well as obscure gems. Tickets range between $29-$49 plus fees and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org.

