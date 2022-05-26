Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

May. 26, 2022  
The Madison Theatre at Molloy College presents In the Heights, June 2nd through June 12, 2022.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights explores three days in the characters' lives in New York City's Latino neighborhood of Washington Heights. The score features hip-hop, salsa, merengue and soul music.

Starring April Ortiz (In The Heights - Broadway) and firected by Stephanie Klemons OBC - In The Heights and Hamilton.

For more information visit 516.323.4444 or madisontheatreny.org.



