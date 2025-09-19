Long Beach Symphony Pops to Present THE MUSIC OF JOURNEY — A Rock Symphony Celebration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, October 18, 2025, Long Beach Symphony Pops Presents The Music of Journey — A Rock Symphony Celebration

Get ready to relive the magic of classic rock as Long Beach Symphony brings the unforgettable music of Journey to life on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at 7:30 PM in the Long Beach Arena, opening its 2025-26 Season Pops Series.

Under the baton of Music Director Eckart Preu, the Symphony joins forces with a powerhouse rock band to deliver soaring vocals, iconic guitar riffs, and the timeless energy of hits such as Faithfully, Separate Ways, Who’s Crying Now, and the anthem of a generation—Don’t Stop Believin’.

Save More: Subscriptions available when you buy any 3+ concerts start at just $99.

Leading the charge on vocals is Constantine Maroulis, renowned for his Tony-nominated performance in Rock of Ages on Broadway and his unforgettable run on American Idol alongside Carrie Underwood. With his electrifying stage presence and rock-soul voice, Maroulis channels the spirit of Journey in a performance that will thrill lifelong fans and win over first-time listeners.

“Journey’s music is timeless,” says Kelly Ruggirello, Long Beach Symphony President. “This Pops experience is perfect for classic rock lovers of all ages to come together—whether you’re on your feet dancing or relaxing at a table with friends, food, and drinks. The energy will be infectious.”

A Pops Experience Like No Other

At Long Beach Symphony Pops, the concert is just the beginning:

Dine Your Way: Bring your own food and sealed drinks, or pre-order a catered meal delivered to your table.

Dance the Night Away: Surrounding the stage, spacious dance floors invite you to move with the music.

Party Atmosphere: Reserve a table with friends or enjoy the view from top-tier stadium seating—all while soaking up the powerful blend of symphony and rock.

Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind symphonic rock party—The Music of Journey, LIVE with Long Beach Symphony!