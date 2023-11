Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards; FEVER/DREAM Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Standings - 11/27/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

The Broadway Divas - THE BROADWAY DIVA CABARET - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 29%

Evan Pappas - ENCORE! - The Argyle Theatre 24%

Ted Plezia - LIFE'S LITTLE MYSTERIES - South Shore Theatre Experience 21%

Rita Angelo - DIVAS - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 14%

Kenny Kopolovicz - BROADWAY NIGHTS - The West Islip Symphony Orchestra 12%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ashley Marinelli - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company 13%

Rakeem Lawrence - CABARET - Post Theatre Company 8%

Rochelle Martin - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 6%

Danielle Couteri - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cultural Arts Playhouse 6%

Meghan Park - MATILDA - The Community Playhouse of Northport 6%

Sari Feldman & Josie McSwane - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Three 5%

Melissa Rapelje - A CHORUS LINE - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

Todd L. Underwood - WEST SIDE STORY - The Argyle Theatre 4%

Erica Nicole Elliott - FOOTLOOSE - CAP Merrick 3%

Josie McSwane - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Three 3%

Danielle Coutieri - DESCENDANTS - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Sarah Minto - CHICAGO - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Morgan Faye - SCROOGE - Studio Theatre of LI 2%

Mandy Modic - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - John W. Engeman Theatre 2%

Morgan Faye Neuhedel - SCROOGE THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Sarah Minto - INTO THE WOODS - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Melissa Rapelje - THE PROM - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Josie McSwane - THE PROM - Theatre Three 2%

Brendan Bitler - CURTAINS - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 2%

Nicole Ashlee Bianco - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 2%

Kristina Georgilis - FAME - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Brendan Bitler - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 2%

Kristina Georgilis - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Staci Lo Cascio - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%

Deborah Cascio Plezia - SILENCE! THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Samantha Eagle - INTO THE WOODS - CAP Merrick 9%

Chakira Doherty - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Three 7%

Carmela Newman - RAGTIME - Cultural Arts Playhouse 6%

Ronnie Green - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 6%

Dustin Cross - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - John W. Engeman Theatre 6%

Carmela Newman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cultural Arts Playhouse 5%

Joe Kassner - SCROOGE THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 4%

Ronald Green III - INTO THE WOODS - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

Joe Kassner - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 3%

Vanessa Price - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - North Fork Community Theatre 3%

Kurt Alger - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - John W. Engeman Theatre 3%

Rex Monteleone - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Chimera Players 3%

Ronnie Green - INTO THE WOODS - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Deborah Cascio Plezia - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Chakira Doherty - DESCENDANTS - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Cathy Collins - CABARET - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 3%

Janine Loesch - JERSEY BOYS - Gateway Playhouse 3%

Carmela Newman - HEAD OVER HEELS - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Doreen Scardino and Barbara Kirby - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%

Peter Fogel - ROCK OF AGES - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Joe Kassner - CURTAINS - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 2%

Janine Loesch - EVITA - Gateway Playhouse 2%

Ronnie Green - THE PROM - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Lyn Adler-Ciorciari - ANGELS IN AMERICA - EastLine Theatre 2%

Peter Fogel - GREASE - The Argyle Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

RHAPSODY - Post Concert Dance Company 19%

A CHORUS LINE - CM Performing Arts Center 12%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Three 10%

MATILDA - The Community Playhouse of Northport 9%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Cultural Arts Playhouse 9%

WEST SIDE STORY - The Argyle Theatre 8%

THE PROM - CM Performing Arts Center 6%

SCROOGE - Studio Theatre of LI 6%

GREASE - The Argyle Theatre 5%

FAME - South Shore Theatre Experience 5%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Chimera Players 4%

CURTAINS - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Argyle Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Anthony Arpino/John Mazzarella - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 6%

Jim Redding - MATILDA - The Community Playhouse of Northport 6%

Jeffrey Sanzel - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Three 5%

Jake Van Eycken - ALICE BY HEART - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 5%

Patrick Campbell - INTO THE WOODS - CM Performing Arts Center 5%

Bruce Grossman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cultural Arts Playhouse 4%

Samantha Eagle - INTO THE WOODS - CAP Merrick 4%

Keith Andrews - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - John W. Engeman Theatre 3%

Tyler Patrick Matos - CABARET - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 3%

Deborah Cascio Plezia - SILENCE! THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Rex Monteleone - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Chimera Players 3%

Tyler Patrick Matos - LES MISERABLES - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 3%

Jordan Hue - SOUND OF MUSIC - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Tony Frangipane - RAGTIME - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Joanna Connolly Pepe - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%

Michael Blangiforti - SCROOGE THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Tony Frangipane - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - CAP Merrick 2%

Rex Monteleone - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Chimera Players 2%

Joe Marshall - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Herrick's player's 2%

Drew Humphrey - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - John W. Engeman Theatre 2%

Eugenio Contenti / Jojo Minasi - GREASE - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Brooke di Spirito - THE BEAUTIFUL AND DAMNED - Jeanne Rimsky Theatre (2022); Old Westbury Gardens (2023) 2%

Huck Hirsch - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

Melissa Rapelje & Patrick Campbell - A CHORUS LINE - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Kevin Burns - RENT - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Fable Rowell - MY SORRYBIRD - Post Theatre Company 12%

Tea Einarsen - FEVER / DREAM - Post Theatre Company 11%

Tony Chiofalo - THE CRUCIBLE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 7%

Jeffrey Sanzel - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Theatre Three 6%

Emily Vaeth - AS YOU LIKE IT - South Shore Theatre Experience 5%

Christine Boehm - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Carriage House Players 4%

Evan Donnellan - MACBETH - Carriage House Players 4%

Jordan Hue - TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Carriage House Players 3%

Rick Grossman - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 3%

Thaddeus C. Plezia - THE TEMPEST - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Jeff Bennett & RJ Meyer - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Manes Studio TheatreSc 3%

Kate Russo - ALMOST MAINE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 3%

Joe Marshall - SONDER - BACCBACCA Arts Center 3%

Mary Gundlach - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Post Theatre Company 3%

Tommie Gibbons - WHOSE WIFE IS IT ANYWAY - Manes Studio TheatreSc 2%

Patrick Finn - THE PAVILION - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Kevin Callaghan - COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIGED) - Carriage House Players 2%

Colin Palmer - THE RESISTIBLE RISE OF ARTURO UI - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

Van Whitaker - THE MOUNTAINTOP - EastLine Theatre 2%

Marian Waller - GEMINI - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Tony Tambasco - CAPRICCIO RADIO - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 1%

Matthew Stashin - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 1%

Marian Waller - A TIME TO KILL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 1%

Tommie Gibbons - CAUGHT IN THE NET - Studio Theatre of Long Island 1%

Rian Romeo - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Modern Classics tgeater 1%



Best Ensemble

AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company 10%

CABARET - Post Theatre Company 9%

A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 6%

MATILDA - The Community Playhouse of Northport 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Three 4%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

INTO THE WOODS - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

A CHORUS LINE - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - John W. Engeman Theatre 3%

MEAN GIRLS - CAP Merrick 3%

RAGTIME - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Chimera Players 2%

RENT - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 2%

SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Studio Theatre of LI 2%

EVITA - Gateway Playhouse 2%

SCROOGE THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

ORPHANS - Hardscrabble Theater 1%

THE PROM - CM Performing Arts Center 1%

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - John W. Engeman Theatre 1%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Chimera Players 1%

THE CRUCIBLE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 1%

URINETOWN - Cultural Arts Playhouse 1%

THE PROM - Theatre Three 1%

FAME - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

CABARET - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Creevey - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 10%

Jim Redding - MATILDA - The Community Playhouse of Northport 9%

Josh Amy - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - CAP Merrick 7%

Tony Frangipane - HEAD OVER HEELS - Cultural Arts Playhouse 7%

Tyler Patrick Matos - CABARET - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 6%

Ted Plezia - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 6%

Chris Creevey - A CHORUS LINE - CM Performing Arts Center 5%

Michael Visco - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 4%

Jose Santiago - BEAUTIFUL - John W. Engeman Theatre 3%

Daniel C. Higgins - ANGELS IN AMERICA - EastLine Theatre 3%

John Burkland - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - John W. Engeman Theatre 3%

Joe Marshall - SONDER - Alternative Theatre Company 2%

Mike Visco - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 2%

Christopher Chambers - GREASE - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Christopher Chambers - WEST SIDE STORY - The Argyle Theatre 2%

David Shocket - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Julie Lorson - THE CRUCIBLE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 2%

Chris Creevey - THE WIZARD OF OZ - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Julie Lorson - THE MAD ONES - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%

Steven Prendergast - RED - South Shore Theatre 2%

Josh Amy - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Julie Lorson - ALMOST MAINE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 2%

Mike Visco - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Mike Visco - SCROOGE THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Rian Romeo - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

James Crichton - CABARET - Post Theatre Company 17%

Samantha Free - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 7%

Jeffrey Hoffman - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Theatre Three 6%

Leslie Ippolito - FAME - South Shore Theatre Experience 5%

Matthew Surico - INTO THE WOODS - CM Performing Arts Center 5%

Matthew Surico - A CHORUS LINE - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

Shiloh Bennett - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - CAP Merrick 4%

Felipe Rondon - SCROOGE - Studio Theatre of LI 4%

Ed Goldschneider - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - John W. Engeman Theatre 4%

Brian Sweeney - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sunrise Theatre Company 4%

Zach Mandernach - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Felipe Rondon - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 3%

Rich Giordano - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - CAP Merrick 3%

Sid Cherry - LES MISERABLES - Stage 74 3%

Christopher Littlefield - WEST SIDE STORY - The Argyle Theatre 3%

Felipe Rondon - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 2%

Paulie Pecorella - CABARET - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 2%

Melissa & Craig Coyle - RENT - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 2%

Tom Vendafreddo - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - John W. Engeman Theatre 2%

Jonathan Brenner - GREASE - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Daniel Mollett - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - John W. Engeman Theatre 2%

Rich Giordano - THE LAST 5 YEARS - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Jonathan Brenner - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Matthew Surico - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

Sandra A Vigliotti - CURTAINS - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 2%



Best Musical

AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company 10%

CABARET - Post Theatre Company 7%

A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 6%

MATILDA - The Community Playhouse of Northport 5%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - John W. Engeman Theatre 4%

INTO THE WOODS - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Three 3%

RAGTIME - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

ALICE BY HEART - stage 74 3%

FAME - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

A CHORUS LINE - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - CAP Merrick 3%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Chimera Players 2%

WEST SIDE STORY - The Argyle Theatre 2%

MATLIDA - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - CAP Merrick 2%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Chimera Players 2%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - John W. Engeman Theatre 2%

SILENCE! THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

THE PROM - Theater Three 2%

RENT - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 1%

GREASE - The Argyle Theatre 1%

FOOTLOOSE - CAP Merrick 1%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sunrise Theatre Company 1%

SCROOGE - Studio Theatre of LI 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Justin Lowenhar - ALICE BY HEART - stage 74 15%

Ashley Deschamps - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company 6%

Louis Bianco V - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

Maggie Bera - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - John W. Engeman Theatre 4%

Clay Bany - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Chimera Players 3%

Baylee Payne - CABARET - Post Theatre Company 3%

Maria Meouchi - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company 3%

Lily Rankin - MATILDA - The Community Playhouse of Northport 3%

Tony Chiofalo - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Faith Bentivegna - INTO THE WOODS - Cultural Arts Playhouse Merrick 2%

Mike Jubak Jr. - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%

Emily Vaeth - NUNSENSE - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 2%

Julie Ricotta - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Chimera Players 2%

Bailey Peckman - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - CAP Merrick 2%

Nick Olsen - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company 1%

Renee Titus - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Gateway Playhouse 1%

Isaiah Baston - INTO THE WOODS - CM Performing Arts Center 1%

Gail Deoquino - MATILDA - The Community Playhouse of Northport 1%

Brecken Hummer - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company 1%

Jenna Halvorsen - ORDINARY DAYS - Take a Bow 1%

Emily Llewellyn - 9 to 5 - CM Performing Arts Center 1%

Emily Gates - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Theatre Three 1%

Courtney O’Shea - A CHORUS LINE - CM Performing Arts Center 1%

Samantha Free - INTO THE WOODS - CM Performing Arts Center 1%

Jae Hughes - THE PROM - Theater Three 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Brecken Hummer - DOGS OF PEACE - Post Theatre Company 11%

Zaramaria Fas - DOGS OF PEACE - Post Theatre Company 9%

Cameron Lindsey - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Post Theatre Company 5%

Jae Hughes - MACBETH - Carriage House Players 4%

Heather Neumar - GEMINI - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

Sally Struthers - CLUE - Gateway Playhouse 3%

Andrew Murano - MACBETH - Carriage House Players 3%

Cade Meier - GEMINI - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Tony Chiofalo - FRANKENATRA - Studio Theatre of LI 3%

James Taylor Odom - CLUE - Gateway Playhouse 3%

Calvin Zanetti - SONDER - Alternative Theatre Company 3%

Tanner Wojit - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Studio Theatre of LI 3%

Ryan Nolin - TORCH SONG TRILOGY - Studio theater of LI 2%

Rosie Collette - AS YOU LIKE IT - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Meridith Spencer - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 2%

Giovanni Marine - THE CRUCIBLE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 2%

Emily Vaeth - SHAPE OF THINGS - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Evan Donnellan - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Tom Ciorciari - THE RESISTIBLE RISE OF ARTURO UI - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

Brianna Acevedo - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Studio Theatre of LI 2%

Gary Tifeld - ANGELS IN AMERICA - EastLine Theatre 1%

Phil Leon - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 1%

Joan St.Onge - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Studio Theatre of Long Island 1%

Alison Pensa - THE TEMPEST - Northeast Stage 1%

Ray Gobes Jr - THE CRUCIBLE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 1%



Best Play

FEVER/DREAM - Post Theatre Company 13%

CLUE - Gateway Playhouse 11%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Post Theatre Company 8%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Theatre Three 6%

SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Studio Theatre of LI 5%

THE CRUCIBLE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 5%

DOGS OF PEACE - Post Theatre Company 5%

GEMINI - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

A TIME TO KILL - Studio Theatre of LI 4%

MACBETH - Carriage House Players 4%

AS YOU LIKE IT - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

ORPHANS - Hardscrabble Theater 3%

WHOSE LIFE IS IT ANYWAY? - Manes Studio TheatreSc 3%

THE LARAME PROJECT - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 3%

COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIGED) - Carriage House Players 3%

ANGELS IN AMERICA - EastLine Theatre 3%

THE TEMPEST - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

THE TEMPEST - Northeast Stage 2%

TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Carriage House Players 2%

SONDER - Alternative Theatre Company 2%

AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Studio Theatre of LI 1%

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Carriage House Players 1%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 1%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 1%

CHEMICAL IMBALANCE: A JEKYLL AND HYDE PLAY - Southampton Cultural Center 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tony Frangipane - HEAD OVER HEELS - Cultural Arts Playhouse 12%

John Mazzarella - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 11%

Randall Parsons - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Three 8%

Clay Bany - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Chimera Players 7%

Ted Plezia - SPONGEBOB THE MUSCAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 5%

Kyle Dixon - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - John W. Engeman Theatre 5%

Tyler Patrick Matos and Barry Silver - CABARET - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 5%

Tommy Scardino and Cici Chichester - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sunrise Theatre Company 5%

John Mazzarella - THE WIZARD OF OZ - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

Michael Visco - FUN HOME - Studio Theatre of Long Island 4%

Rian Romeo - THE CRUCIBLE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 4%

Kyle Dixon - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - John W. Engeman Theatre 3%

John Mazzarella - THE PROM - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Steven Velasquez - WEST SIDE STORY - The Argyle Theatre 3%

Michael Visco - MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Studio Theatre of LI 3%

Joe Marshall - SONDER - BACCBACCA Arts Center 3%

Ted Plezia - GEMINI - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Steven Velasquez - GREASE - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Steven Velasquez - ROCK OF AGES - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Rian Romeo - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 2%

Michael Visco & Rick Grossman - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 2%

Alexander Dodge - DOUBLE HELIX - Bay Street Theater 1%

Mike Visco - WHOSE WIFE IS IT ANYWAY? - Studio Theatre of LI 1%

Kevin Shea - CHEMICAL IMBALANCE: A JEKYLL AND HYDE PLAY - Southampton Cultural Center 1%

Rian Romeo - SUITE SURRENDER - Hardscrabble Theater 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tony Frangipane - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cultural Arts Playhouse 12%

Carlos Diaz - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 10%

Tony Frangipane - MATILDA - Cultural Arts Playhouse 10%

Laura Shubert - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - John W. Engeman Theatre 9%

Tim Haggerty - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Three 9%

Brianne Boyd - A CHORUS LINE - CM Performing Arts Center 9%

Patrick Finn - RED - South Shore Theatre Experience 5%

Michael Weisner - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Studio Theatre of LI 4%

Sarah Goodman - ROCK OF AGES - The Argyle Theatre 4%

Jonah Verdon - DONNA, THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Gateway Playhouse 4%

Tim Haggerty - THE PROM - Theatre Three 3%

Michael Weisner - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 3%

Carlos Diaz - THE PROM - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Rian Romeo - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 3%

Sarah Goodman - WEST SIDE STORY - The Argyle Theatre 3%

Michael Weisner - CURTAINS - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 2%

Sarah Goodman - GREASE - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Sarah Goodman - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Tim Haggerty - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Theatre Three 2%

Michael Weisner - MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Studio Theatre of LI 1%

Shaughn Bryant - TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE - Bay Street Theater 1%

Jon Weston - DOUBLE HELIX - Bay Street Theater 1%

Scott Killian. - TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE - Bay Street Theater 0



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Justin Lowenhar - SCROOGE - Studio Theatre of LI 7%

Chloe Caustrita - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company 5%

Jeremiah Burch - AMERICAN PYSCHO - Post Theatre Company 4%

Sarabeth Schiff - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company 4%

Anthony Mastrangelo - FAME - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

Zak Ketcham - INTO THE WOODS - Cultural Arts Playhouse Merrick 3%

Samantha Barnes - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company 3%

Ashlee Fucarino - INTO THE WOODS - Cultural Arts Playhouse Merrick 3%

Lainee Jentz - INTO THE WOODS - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Tony Chiofalo - SCROOGE - Studio Theatre of LI 3%

Dominic Trivigno - SEUSSICAL - The Argyle Theatre 3%

Dwayne Washington - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - John W. Engeman Theatre 3%

John Mazzarella - Sheldon - THE PROM - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Dennis Settaducati - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Three 2%

Laila Canelo - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Cassidy Goldman - MATILDA - The Community Playhouse of Northport 2%

Brendan Noble - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Veronica Fox - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 1%

Tara Mangione - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Herrick’s Players 1%

Suzie Lustig - MATILDA - The Community Playhouse of Northport 1%

Logan Borre - DESCENDANTS - Cultural Arts Playhouse 1%

Cassidy King - SILENCE! THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

Marguerite Boone - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - North Fork Community Theatre 1%

Jackson Gill - Young C - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 1%

Adam Slawitsky - HEAD OVER HEELS - Cultural Arts Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

AJ Lafond - FEVER/DREAM - Post Theatre Company 17%

William Jahn - FEVER/DREAM - Post Theatre company 7%

Andrew Murano - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Theatre Three 5%

Jacob Schmitt - DOGS OF PEACE - Post Theatre Company 5%

Tony Chiofalo - THE CRUCIBLE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 5%

Dana Tortora - AS YOU LIKE IT - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

Tatyana Poland - THE TEMPEST - Northeast Stage 3%

Giovanni Marine - ORPHANS - Hardscrabble Theater 3%

cade meier - A TIME TO KILL - Studio Theatre of LI 3%

Victoria Kay - DANCE NATION - EastLine Theatre 3%

Heather Neumar - I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Randall Krauss - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Emily Vaeth - A TIME TO KILL - Studio Theatre of LI 2%

Peter Konsevitch - ORPHANS - Hardscrabble Theater 2%

Dennis Creighton - THE RESISTIBLE RISE OF ARTURO UI - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

Andrew Accardi - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 2%

Scott Earle - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Studio Theatre of LI 2%

Deborah Cascio Plezia - I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Nick Masson - TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Carriage House Players 1%

Thaddeus C. Plezia - RED - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

Rosie Collette - A BEHANDING IN SPOKANE - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

Deana Naja - THE CRUCIBLE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 1%

Mark Cahill - A TIME TO KILL - Manes Studio TheatreSc 1%

Matt Fama - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Studio Theatre of LI 1%

Katie Ferretti - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Carriage House Players 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

POSEIDON - Tilles Center 12%

MATILDA - Cultural Arts Playhouse 8%

13 - CM Performing Arts Center 7%

DESCENDANTS - Cultural Arts Playhouse 6%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 5%

SEUSSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 5%

THE LIGHTING THIEF - Cultural Arts Playhouse 5%

SEUSSICAL - The Argyle Theatre 5%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

SCROOGE - Studio Theatre of LI 4%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cultural Arts Playhouse 4%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - The Argyle Theatre 4%

FROZEN THE MUSICAL - John W. Engeman Theatre 4%

YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Argyle Theatre 4%

FROSTY THE SNOWMAN - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

LORD OF THE FLIES - Studio Theatre of Long Island 3%

CABARET - Studio Theatre of Long Island 3%

CINDERELLA - Plaza Productions 3%

9 TO 5 - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - John W. Engeman Theatre 2%

WILLY WONKA - The Argyle Theatre 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - A CHILDREN'S TRAGEDY - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

FROSTY! - John W. Engeman Theatre 2%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Studio Theatre of Long Island 1%

FROSTY AND HIS PUPPET PALS - Manes Studio TheatreSc 1%