Review: LEGALLY BLONDE, THE MUSICAL at John W. Engeman Theater

Omigod, you guys! Once again, the John W. Engeman Theater of Northport delivers an outstanding production with their latest offering of Tony-nominee Legally Blonde, The Musical. Running until August 25th at the exquisite Long Island venue, Trey Compton's direction shines in this high-energy production.

Based on the novel and film, the story revolves around Elle Woods, portrayed with charm and finesse by Emma Flynn Bespolka. Elle, a UCLA fashion merchandising major and Delta Nu sorority president, initially pursues her self-important ex-boyfriend Warner Huntington III (Nathan Haltiwanger). When their dinner date turns into a breakup instead of a proposal, Elle surprises everyone by following Warner to Harvard Law School, where she discovers a passion she never knew she had, achieving more than she ever imagined.

Bespolka is a perfect fit for Elle, possessing a great voice and embodying the spirited essence of a college student. Her rendition of the emotional title song and the sassy "So Much Better" are standout moments. Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin's score is incredibly catchy, ensuring you'll be humming the tunes long after you see this production.

In addition, Chanel Edwards-Frederick steals scenes with her hilarious portrayal of Paulette, a nail salon owner who becomes one of Elle's first friends when she arrives at Harvard. James D. Sasser delivers a compelling performance as Professor Callahan, while Quinn Corcoran shines as Emmett, forming a fantastic on-stage duo with Bespolka. Special mention goes to the adorable and well-trained pups playing Bruiser, Elle's canine companion, who delighted the enthusiastic audience.

The entire gorgeous company is truly extraordinary.

On the clever creative team, Kyle Dixon's smart set design of stunning rolling pieces ensures seamless scene changes that complement the show's jubilant and fast pace. John Burkland's lighting and Dustin Cross' beautiful costumes, notably Elle's signature color pink, enhance the visual spectacle. Additionally, Jay Gamboa's sensational choreography adds an extra layer of enjoyment to the production.

And so, Legally Blonde, The Musical continues the John W. Engeman Theater's stellar season with flair. It's a delightful blend of fun and heart, brought to life by a talented cast that guarantees a fun night of theater. SNAPS!

