Photos: The Cast of LEGALLY BLONDE Celebrates Opening Night at the Engeman Theater

The John W. Engeman Theater celebrated the opening night of LEGALLY BLONDE, The Musical last night, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities.

See photos from the red carpet below!

Elle Woods appears to have it all until her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend dumps her to attend Harvard. Determined to get him back, Elle charms her way into the prestigious law school. An award-winning musical based on the adored movie, LEGALLY BLONDE, The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Exploding with memorable songs and dances–this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

LEGALLY BLONDE, The Musical is directed by Trey Compton (Engeman: Once, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder; Off-Broadway: Yank!, White Lies; Regional: Seattle 5th Avenue, Goodspeed, The Ogunquit Playhouse, The Fulton, Riverside, Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Millbrook, Mac-Haydn, and Cortland Repertory) and choreographed by Jay Gamboa (Engeman: Mama Mia!; National Tour: PJ Masks, Hello Kitty; Regional: Stages St. Louis, Gateway Playhouse, San Diego Musical Theatre, East West Players; Film/TV: The CW's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend").

The Creative Team includes BENJAMIN STAYNER (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), MEGAN MCQUEENEY (Props Design), Jeff Knaggs (Wig Design), William Berloni THEATRICAL ANIMALS (Animal Director & Trainer), WOJCIK CASTING TEAM (Casting Directors), Chelsey Steinmetz (Production Stage Manager), JENNIFER DOLCE (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Producing Artistic Director).

The cast of LEGALLY BLONDE, The Musical features EMMA FLYNN BESPOLKA as ELLE WOODS (UK Premiere: Clueless; Regional: Kinky Boots, South Pacific, Bye Bye Birdie, Grease); Quinn Corcoran as EMMETT (Off-Broadway: James and the Giant Peach, Rescue Rue, Blue Man Group, Hair; Regional: Maltz-Jupiter Theatre, Sierra Repertory Theatre, Servant Stage, Mac-Haydn Theatre); CHANEL EDWARDS-FRÉDÉRICK as PAULETTE (West End: Hairspray; International Tour: The Book Of Mormon; Regional: The Royal Theatre, La Mirada Theatre, Repertory East Playhouse, Interlakes Theatre); Nicole Fragala as VIVIENNE (National Tour: Tootsie; Regional: Cmpac, The New School, Broadhollow Theater; TV/Film: “Pretty Little Liars: Summer School,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Prom”); Nathan Haltiwanger as WARNER HUNTINGTON III (Regional: Sweeney Todd, Beauty and the Beast, My Fair Lady, Next to Normal, The Sound of Music); JULIANNE ROBERTS as BROOKE WYNDHAM (Regional: Chicago, The Little Mermaid, Movin' On, Catch Me If You Can); James D Sasser as CALLAHAN (Engeman: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels; Broadway: Riverdance; National Tour: Jesus Christ Superstar; Off-Broadway: Teeth; Regional: Theatre Under The Stars, Four Corners Musical Theatre, The Village Theatre, Berkeley Playhouse; TV/Film: “Madam Secretary,” “The Good Fight,” “Succession,” “The Bite”).

Joining the ensemble of LEGALLY BLONDE, The Musical are EMILY BACINO ALTHAUS, BRIDGETTE CAREY, MATT DENOTO, Lara Hayhurst, HALEY IZURIETA, Jeffrey Keller, Juliana Lamia, CHRISTIAN MELHUISH, ZUMMY MOHAMMED, REBECCA MURILLO, JESSIE J. POTTER, Mikaela Rada, YASH RAMANUJAM, NOAH RODERIQUES, AMELIA BURKHARDT, and Joshua James Crawford.

Also, in the cast as Bruiser Woods are LITTLE RICKY and CHA CHA.

LEGALLY BLONDE, The Musical will play the following performance schedule: Wednesdays at 7:00 pm, Thursdays at 8:00 pm, Fridays at 8:00 pm, Saturdays at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Tickets start at $80 and may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, going online at engemantheater.com, or visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island's only year-round professional theater company, casting actors from the Broadway talent pool. From curb to curtain, we have made it our business to provide affordable, quality theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service. The renovated theater offers stadium-style seating, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, a full orchestra pit, and a classic wood-paneled piano lounge with a full bar.

For a complete show schedule and more information, contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or visit engemantheater.com.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy







Trey Compton (Director) and James D. Sasser

Katelyn Harold

Katelyn Harold

James D. Sasser

Terrence Bryce Sheldon

Terrence Bryce Sheldon

Julianne Roberts

Julianne Roberts

Quinn Corcoran

Quinn Corcoran

Nathan Haltiwanger

Nathan Haltiwanger

Joshua James Crawford

Joshua James Crawford

Matt DeNoto

Matt DeNoto

The Band that includes-Lucas Colon, Craig Coyle, Lo Wood, Russell Brown, Matthew Herman and Jim Waddell

Laura Shubert (Sound Design) joins with The Band that includes-Lucas Colon, Craig Coyle, Lo Wood, Russell Brown, Matthew Herman and Jim Waddell

Amelia Burkhardt

Amelia Burkhardt

Trey Compton (Director) and Jay Gamboa (Choreographer)

Noah Roderiques

Noah Roderiques

Mikaela Rada

Mikaela Rada

Jeffrey Keller

Jeffrey Keller

Haley Izurieta

Haley Izurieta

Christian Melhuish

Christian Melhuish

Jessie J. Potter

Jessie J. Potter

Nicole Fragala

Nicole Fragala

Nicole Fragala and Jeff Dyars

James D. Sasser, Nathan Haltiwanger and Quinn Corcoran

James D. Sasser, Trey Compton Nathan Haltiwanger and Quinn Corcoran

Rebecca Murillo

Rebecca Murillo

Zunmy Mohammed

Zunmy Mohammed

Juliana Lamia

Juliana Lamia

Lara Hayhurst

Lara Hayhurst

Lara Hayhurst and Trey Compton with Little Ricky and Cha Cha

Yash Ramanujam

Yash Ramanujam

The Swings-Amelia Burkhardt, Terrence Bryce Sheldon, Joshua James Crawford and Katelyn Harold

Emily Bacino Althaus

Emily Bacino Althaus

Chanel Edwards-Frederick

Chanel Edwards-Frederick

Bridget Carey

Bridget Carey

Emma Flynn Bespolka

Emma Flynn Bespolka

Nathan Haltiwanger and Emma Flynn Bespolka

Nathan Haltiwanger and Emma Flynn Bespolka

Emma Flynn Bespolka

The Cast and Creative of Legally Blonde

Quinn Corcoran and Emma Flynn Bespolka

Quinn Corcoran and Emma Flynn Bespolka

Nicole Fragala and Emma Flynn Bespolka

Nicole Fragala and Emma Flynn Bespolka

Lara Hayhurst, Rebecca Murillo, Juliana Lamia, Emma Flynn Bespolka, Julianne Roberts, Emily Bacino Althaus, Bridget Carey, Amelia Burkhardt and Jessie J. Potter

Choreographer Jay Gamboa joins with Sorority Members- Lara Hayhurst, Rebecca Murillo, Juliana Lamia, Emma Flynn Bespolka, Julianne Roberts, Emily Bacino Althaus, Bridget Carey, Amelia Burkhardt and Jessie J. Potter

Director Trey Compton joins with Sorority Members- Lara Hayhurst, Rebecca Murillo, Juliana Lamia, Emma Flynn Bespolka, Julianne Roberts, Emily Bacino Althaus, Bridget Carey, Amelia Burkhardt and Jessie J. Potter

