Photos: BYE BYE BIRDIE is Now Playing at the Argyle Theatre

The Argyle Theatre is presenting Bye Bye Birdie, Directed and Choreographed by Jen Wineman, with Musical Direction by Jonathan Brenner, and Associate Director and Choreographer Rebecca Frazier. The production began performances on July 11, 2024 and will run through September 1, 2024. Check out all new photos below!

A loving send-up of the 1950s, small-town America, teenagers, and rock & roll, Bye Bye Birdie remains as fresh and vibrant as ever. Teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie has been drafted, so he chooses All-American girl Kim MacAfee for a very public farewell kiss. Featuring a tuneful high-energy score, plenty of great parts for teens, and a hilarious script, Birdie continues to thrill audiences around the world.

The cast is led by Brian Owen* ( Off-Broadway: Dog Man, The Musical, Argyle’s Cabaret) as Albert Peterson, Sonia Roman* (Off Broadway:Cat Kid Comic Club) as Rosie Alvarez, John Drinkwater (Argyle’s A Bronx Tale) as Conrad Birdie, Allen Lewis Rickman * (Broadway:Relatively Speaking) as Mr. McAfee, Deb Radloff * (Off-Broadway Caucasian Chalk Circle) as Mrs. McAfee, Haley Root (Regional: Ragtime) as Haley McAfee, Bevin Bell-Hall (Off Broadway: Everyone's A Hero …) as Mae Peterson, Oliver Cirelli (Argyle’s A Bronx Tale) and Jackson Parker Gill (Argyle’s Seussical) as Randolph, Randie Ford (Regional: Beautiful: The Carole King Story) as Hugo, With the ensemble Leah Cecilia Wilson (Regional; Once on This Island), Steven Klenk (National Tour: Emojiland), Amy Smith (National Tour: Anastasia), Jessie Grimaldo (Regional: R&H’s Cinderella), Ben Marshall, Abbs Lyman (Mudville), Kianna Kelly-Futch (Argyle’s A Bronx Tale), Austin Wicke (Regional: Frozen), Mikey Evangelista (Regional: Titanic: The Musical), Mundo Ballejos (Regional: SpongeBob The Musical), Madeline Falco (National Tour: Pete The Cat), Raffaela Cicchetti (Argyle’s A Bronx Tale), Jake Van Eycken (Baldwin Wallace Univ: Pippin).

The creative team includes set design by Steven Velasquez, lighting design by David Sexton, costume design by Lillian (Lily) Schweikert,sound design by Sarah Goodman, wig, hair, and make-up design by Samantha Naso, props design by Callie Hester, music coordinator Russell Brown, production stage manager is Gabrielle "Gabs" P. Guagenti, assistant stage managers Victoria Clark, Gabby Duarte,production manager/technical director, is Michael Kauffman, and assistant general manager of production Alison Savino. The casting director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

Photo Credit: Richard Termine

