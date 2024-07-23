Video: LEGALLY BLONDE at The John W. Engeman Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The John W. Engeman Theater has released all new video footage from LEGALLY BLONDE, The Musical. Performances began on Thursday, July 11, 2024, and run through Sunday, August 25, 2024. Check out the video here!

Elle Woods appears to have it all until her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend dumps her to attend Harvard. Determined to get him back, Elle charms her way into the prestigious law school. An award-winning musical based on the adored movie, LEGALLY BLONDE, The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Exploding with memorable songs and dances–this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

LEGALLY BLONDE, The Musical is directed by Trey Compton (Engeman: Once, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder; Off-Broadway: Yank!, White Lies; Regional: Seattle 5th Avenue, Goodspeed, The Ogunquit Playhouse, The Fulton, Riverside, Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Millbrook, Mac-Haydn, and Cortland Repertory) and choreographed by Jay Gamboa (Engeman: Mama Mia!; National Tour: PJ Masks, Hello Kitty; Regional: Stages St. Louis, Gateway Playhouse, San Diego Musical Theatre, East West Players; Film/TV: The CW's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend").

