LIMEHOF to Present Free BEATLES ON THE BALCONY Concert Featuring The Liverpool Shuffle

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) will hold a free concert entitled “Beatles on the Balcony” featuring The Liverpool Shuffle (a popular Long Island based Beatles tribute band) on July 28th at 2pm at LIMEHOF’s Stony Brook museum location.

“The Beatles have multiple ties to Long Island, from their concerts at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium (1964) and Shea Stadium (1966), to John Lennon’s residency in Cold Spring Harbor in 1979 (the summer before his murder), Paul McCartney’s current home in the Hamptons, and Paul and Ringo’s continued performances at venues across Long Island,” said LIMEHOF Chairman Ernie Canadeo. “We are excited that the first concert held on our balcony follows in the tradition of the Beatles legendary last live concert for the “Let It Be” sessions, held on the rooftop of Apple Corps.”

This is the first free concert from the LIMEHOF balcony and will be viewable from the parking lot. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. For details on this and upcoming events please visit https://www.limusichalloffame.org/museum/

