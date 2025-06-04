LIMEHOF to Induct Billy Joel Band, The Hassles, Later This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) will be inducting Long Island’s own 1960s era seminal rock-soul group, The Hassles—best known as Billy Joel’s first major record label band— including acclaimed drummer-turned-video-director Jon Small. Additionally, there will be a special celebration event co-produced by Stephen Marcuccio on Saturday, June 28th, at 8 p.m. at its Stony Brook Village Museum, located at 97 Main Street in Stony Brook, NY. The event is open to the public with special event ticket purchase. Tickets are $50.

The Hassles were formed in 1964 and performed until 1969. They played in a wide range of Long Island venues and produced two full-length albums. Original members included Richard McKenna (guitar), Jon Small (drums), John Dizek (vocals, harmonica, tambourine), Harry Weber (bass, organ) Billy Joel (keyboards, vocals), and Howie Arthur Blauvelt (bass). Jon Small and Richard McKenna, surviving members of the group, are expected to be in attendance to accept the induction. Billy Joel is not expected to appear, but this induction makes him a two-time LIMEHOF inductee.

LIMEHOF inductee Liberty DeVitto (Billy Joel’s Band) is expected to officially induct the group. The event will feature live performances from current LIMEHOF inductees, including the hit-making duo The Alessi Brothers, and two-time LIMEHOF inductee drummer Mike Ricciardella of Barnaby Bye and The Illusion. Joining them on guitar will be legendary guitarist Jimmy Rip. These musicians will honor the legacy of The Hassles by performing some of the group’s most popular songs, including ‘Every Step I Take,’ ‘You Got Me Hummin’,’ and ‘I Can Tell.’ Also, LIMEHOF inductee Albert Bouchard (founding and former member of Blue Öyster Cult) is expected to speak as well.

This event will be co-produced by music visionary Stephen Marcuccio, whose long-standing presence in the Long Island music scene includes his work as co-founder of The Downtown (Long Island’s iconic live venue), and his decades-long collaboration with The Alessi Brothers.

Formed in 1964 on Long Island, The Hassles gained regional and national attention with their fusion of R&B, rock, and blue-eyed soul. With Billy Joel on organ and vocals, and Jon Small on drums, the band released two albums (The Hassles and Hour of the Wolf) on United Artists Records and toured extensively, influencing generations of musicians. The Hassles marked the beginning of Billy Joel’s extraordinary musical journey, and Jon Small’s early role in the band was just the beginning of a dynamic and groundbreaking career.

After his tenure with The Hassles and the duo Attila (also with Billy Joel), Jon Small went on to redefine music visuals as one of the top video directors in the business. He has worked with an A-list roster of artists, including Garth Brooks, Whitney Houston, Sting, Billy Joel, and Meatloaf. He also worked with James Taylor, served as executive producer for Taylor Swift, and he also created Concert Films for Van Morrison, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Highway Men with Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, and Waylon Jennings, among many other artists. Jon has produced and directed world-class concert films and music videos that have shaped the visual language of modern music, including his music video, ‘Walk This Way.’ In this collaborative hit by Run-DMC and Aerosmith, Jon is credited with the iconic visual concept of the video, which featured the bands playing on opposite sides of a wall, and then breaking through to perform together.

LIMEHOF inductees Billy and Bobby Alessi (Barnaby Bye), better known as The Alessi Brothers, are renowned for their rich harmonies and chart-topping 1970s and 80s hits like ‘Seabird,’ ‘Oh Lori,’ and ‘Sad Songs.’ With their own roots, deep in the Long Island music scene, The Alessi Brothers’ connection to The Hassles is personal and profound. They have long been champions of Long Island’s musical heritage.

Also performing will be legendary guitarist Jimmy Rip, who is also a producer whose work includes collaborations with Jerry Lee Lewis, Mick Jagger, Debbie Harry, not to mention a long tenure as guitarist for the seminal New York band of the 1970s, Television. Filling out the rhythm section is legendary longtime drummer for The Illusion and Barnaby Bye, Mike Ricciardella, who is also a two-time LIMEHOF inductee.

About LIMEHOF

Founded in 2004, the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the idea that Long Island’s musical and entertainment heritage is an important resource to be celebrated and preserved for future generations. The organization, which encompasses New York State’s Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties, was created as a place of community that inspires and explores Long Island music and entertainment in all its forms. In 2022, LIMEHOF opened its first Hall of Fame building location in Stony Brook, New York. To date, the organization has inducted more than 130 musicians and music industry executives, and offers education programs, scholarships, and awards to Long Island students and educators.

