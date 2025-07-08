LIMEHOF Announces Lineup for Inaugural Music Documentary Film Festival in Stony Brook

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) has revealed the full lineup of films and special guests for its first-ever LIMEHOF Music Documentary Film Festival, taking place August 8–10, 2025, at LIMEHOF’s Stony Brook location (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY). Screenings will begin at 11 a.m. daily and continue into the evening.

Curated by Executive Director Tom Needham and Artistic Director Wendy Feinberg, the festival will feature 24 feature-length and short documentary films representing a wide array of genres, including rock, jazz, blues, classical, folk, hip-hop, and more. The festival also includes documentaries exploring the music industry, pirate radio, and breakdancing culture.

“The highly anticipated LIMEHOF Music Documentary Film Festival puts Long Island at the center of the global music documentary scene—featuring bold, unforgettable films that capture everything from rock legends and rising stars to hometown heroes and hidden histories,” said Needham.

Highlights include:

Opening night spotlight: Cat’s in the Cradle 50th Anniversary: The Song That Changed Our Lives, a celebration of LIMEHOF inductee Harry Chapin, followed by a Q&A with producer S.A. Baron, LI Cares’ Paule Pachter, and Mike Grayeb (Harry Chapin Foundation), plus a live tribute performance.

Opening day films: Coming Home: The Guggenheim Grotto Back in Ireland, with Will Chase, Deborah Lopez, and Ingrid Michaelson expected to attend, followed by a Q&A and live performance by Mick Lynch. Building the Beatles, with a Q&A featuring co-director John Rose and a performance by British pop star Billy J. Kramer.

Closing night spotlight: Hung Up on a Dream: The Zombies Documentary, with a Q&A expected featuring director and musician Robert Schwartzman (The Princess Diaries).

Other featured films include Garland Jeffreys: The King of In Between, To My Rescue, it Was The S1Ws (A Public Enemy Story), The Bronx Boys - The Evolution of B-Boy Culture, Hello! My Name is Blotto: THE MOVIE, Goddess of Slide: The Forgotten Story of Ellen McIlwaine, and 40 Watts from Nowhere.

Live performances are scheduled throughout the weekend by Billy J. Kramer, Mick Lynch (Guggenheim Grotto), DJ Johnny Juice (Public Enemy), Brady Rymer, Naked Blue, Jennifer Silecchia-Hackett, Sandra Taylor, and Mega Infinity, among others.

Q&A sessions will accompany many of the screenings, with appearances expected by numerous filmmakers and artists, including:

Victor Guadagno (Charlie Loves Our Band)

Robert Lichter (Hello! My Name is Blotto)

Alfonso Maiorana (Goddess of Slide)

Brian Stieglitz (D.I.Y.L.I.)

Sue Carpenter (40 Watts from Nowhere)

Jennifer A. Uihlein (Notes on a Page)

James Egan (If Jack Reacher Could Sing)

Jarrett Bellucci (STRING THEORY: GUITAR OBSESSED)

The full list of films and attending guests can be found on the official festival webpage.

The festival is presented by Catholic Health, with additional support from Northville, PSEG, the Claire Friedlander Family Foundation, Optimum, Aline Wealth Management, and The EGC Group.