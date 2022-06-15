Julia Scotti Joins Comedy Club Lineup at Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the legendary and acclaimed comedian Julia Scotti will perform live on the Bay Street stage as part of the return of Comedy Club, Bay Street's showcase of talented comedians and storytellers. Julia will appear on Saturday, July 30, at 8 p.m. with special guest opener Anita Wise. Julia is a seasoned veteran of the standup scene, having performed across the country and in specials on NBC, Showtime, and Comedy Central. Tickets start at $49 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500 Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24/7 at baystreet.org.



Julia Scotti is a remarkably busy lady. In addition to performing standup in top venues coast to coast, you may have seen her on the Today Show with Hoda and Jenna and on Showtime where she was featured on the More Funny Women of a Certain Age special. Or, it might even be in, Susan Sandler's acclaimed documentary Julia Scotti: Funny that Way, now streaming. This year saw Julia starring as Joy in the short film drama Relatable Joy, and she recently scored a cameo in the Judd Apatow/Universal Pictures film Bros, starring Billy Eichner for release next year.



As if that weren't enough, her latest comedy album for 800 Pound Gorilla Records titled Primal Cuts is out now and her Dry Bar Comedy Special is coming soon. Her first album, Hello Boys, I'm Back! is still climbing and available for download. Her press kit continues to grow monthly with the latest being a featured interview in HUSTLER Magazine October 2021 issue. Simon Cowell said, "you genuinely made me laugh!" and Julia continues to remain a fan favorite of America's Got Talent audiences around the world. She has been named one of the Top Five Transgendered Comedians in the Country by Advocate Magazine. Find out why Deadline, the industry magazine, has called Julia "Our Next Betty White." For more info, go to juliascotti.com.



Anita Wise is an American stand-up comedian and actor who has made numerous television appearances including the Tonight Show with both Johnny Carson and Jay Leno. She has also been seen in several Seinfeld episodes and numerous cable shows. Anita has been featured at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, performing comedy in both English and French. Her humor is uniquely funny, personable, and down to Earth. Just for the record, she likes cake!



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. All guests are required to wear a mask upon entry to the theater and when seated. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.

