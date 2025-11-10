Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks to Perform at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks: YES Epics, Classics, and More on Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 8PM.

Tickets are $70-$110 including fees including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online.

Following their successful summer of 2025 tour in support of their debut album ‘TRUE' and their live album 'Perpetual Change,' JON ANDERSON AND THE BAND GEEKS are launching the first leg of their 2026 “YES Epics, Classics, and More” tour. As with previous tours, the set list will feature well known YES classics and deep cuts as well as songs from ‘TRUE.' JON AND THE BAND GEEKS are currently in pre-production for their 2nd studio album due to be released in the second half of 2026.

Jon Anderson is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable voices in music as the lead vocalist and creative force behind YES. Anderson was the author and a major creative influence behind the ground-breaking album “Fragile” as well as the series of epic, complex pieces such as “Awaken,” “Gates of Delirium” and especially “Close to the Edge” which were central to the band's success. Additionally, Anderson co-authored the group's biggest hits, including “I've Seen All Good People,” “Roundabout” and “Owner Of A Lonely Heart.” After 50 years of success in the music business, Jon has worked with many variations of YES, as well as collaborations with Vangelis, Kitaro, Roine Stolt and Jean-Luc Ponty. He has released several critically acclaimed solo albums including “Olias of Sunhillow,” “Song of Seven,” “Animation,” “Three Ships,” “Toltec” and “Survival and Other Stories” and most recently “1000 Hands” to name just a few.

The Band Geeks began as the house band for the Band Geek podcast, an internet show created by Richie Castellano (Blue Öyster Cult). The band gained popularity on YouTube with their incredibly detailed recreations of music by artists like Queen, Toto, Black Sabbath and Yes, which have earned the Band Geeks over 30 million views.

"The first time I heard the BAND GEEKS I truly freaked out – they sound just like the classic YES of the seventies, the YES that I know and love… AND THAT'S WHAT I'M WANTING TO BRING TO YOU ON THIS TOUR…. YES MUSIC IS FOREVER!!!!!!” – Jon Anderson