John W. Engeman Theater Announces Cast and Creative Team for URINETOWN THE MUSICAL

Performances will take place on Monday, August 7, 2023 and Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

By: Aug. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
JERSEY BOYS to Have Long Island Premiere at The Gateway Playhouse Photo 2 JERSEY BOYS to Have Long Island Premiere at The Gateway Playhouse
Long Island Premiere Of ALICE BY HEART Announced At Stage 74 Photo 3 Long Island Premiere Of ALICE BY HEART Announced At Stage 74
URINETOWN THE MUSICAL Comes to The John W. Engeman Theater Next Week Photo 4 URINETOWN THE MUSICAL Comes to The John W. Engeman Theater Next Week

John W. Engeman Theater Announces Cast and Creative Team for URINETOWN THE MUSICAL

The John W. Engeman Theater has announce dthe cast and creative team of URINETOWN THE MUSICAL. Performances will take place on Monday, August 7, 2023 and Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

“Winner of three Tony Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards and two Obie Awards, Urinetown is a hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, environmental collapse, privatization of natural resources, bureaucracy, municipal politics, and musical theatre itself! Hilariously funny and touchingly honest, Urinetown provides a fresh perspective on one of America's greatest art forms.

In a Gotham-like setting, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom!

Inspired by the works of Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill, Urinetown is an irreverently humorous satire in which no one is safe from scrutiny. Praised for reinvigorating the very notion of what a musical could be, Urinetown catapults the "comedic romp" into the new millennium with its outrageous perspective, wickedly modern wit and sustained ability to produce gales of unbridled laughter.”

URINETOWN THE MUSICAL is directed by Andrew McCluskey and choreographed by SABRINA KALMAN.

The Creative Team includes GINA SALVIA (Musical Director), Laura McGauley (Costume Design), EDWARD READ (Lighting Design), MELISSA PROCOPIO (Sound Design), ISABELLE KTENAS (Production Stage Manager), JENNIFER COLLESTER (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Producing Artistic Director).

The cast of URINETOWN includes ABIGAL ANDERS, Kieran Brown, Richie Campbell, AnnaBelle Deaner, ELI DEMACOPOULOS, FRANCIS DENTRONE, Lizzie Dolce, DIANA FOGEL, CASSIDY GILL, JULIA GORDON, TARA GRECO, Derek Hough, BRADEN HUGHES, COOPER KEIL, NATALIE KUNKEL, Max Lamberg, ALEXANDRA MARTIN, Meaghan McInnes, ALEXA OLIVETO, MADDIE QUIGLEY, VIOLET RADGOWSKI, JORDAN REILLY, LEAH ROMERO, JACOB SOLOMON, ARI SPIEGEL, LOGAN TAYLOR, ETHAN THODY, ANGELICA VIVIANI, SAMANTHA ZAFFERY, and RAY ZERNER.

This show is performed entirely by The John W. Engeman Studio's audition-only elite Select Players. 

URINETOWN THE MUSICAL will play the following schedule: Monday, August 7, 2023 and Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Tickets are $25 for all performances. They may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, going online at Click Here, or by visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.        

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island's only year-round professional theater company, casting actors from the Broadway talent pool. From curb to curtain, we have made it our business to provide affordable, quality theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service. The renovated theater offers stadium-style seating, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, a full orchestra pit, and a classic wood-paneled piano lounge with full bar. 

For more information contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Long Island

1
EPMDs Erick Sermon To Induct The Fat Boys Into The Long Island Music & Entertainment H Photo
EPMD's Erick Sermon To Induct The Fat Boys Into The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame This Sunday

One-half of the legendary hip-hop duo EPMD, LIMEHOF Inductee, Erick Sermon, was also among the genre's most prominent producers, deservedly earning the alias 'Funklord' with his trademark raw, bass-heavy grooves.

2
BUYER AND CELLAR Starring Jack Bartholet Opens Tonight on Fire Island Photo
BUYER AND CELLAR Starring Jack Bartholet Opens Tonight on Fire Island

Catch the highly anticipated premiere of BUYER AND CELLAR on Fire Island, featuring an incredible cast led by Jack Bartholet and expertly directed by Travis Greisler. Don't miss this limited run production opening tonight. Get all the details and book your tickets now.

3
Feature: INTO THE WOODS at Mezzo Theatrical Productions Photo
Feature: INTO THE WOODS at Mezzo Theatrical Productions

Mezzo Theatrical Productions, founded by Long Island based visionary John Mezzo, opens its doors this year as Nassau County’s newest troupe for high quality, high class entertainment. This summer, they are presenting the classic musical INTO THE WOODS, written by James Lapine and the late Stephen Sondheim. This production is directed by the incredible John Mezzo, and music directed by the spectacular Rich Giordano. The show stars a melting-pot of Long Island and other New York talent, Julie Stewart (the Witch), Hannah Pipa (the Baker’s Wife), Sean Ryan (the Baker), Bridget Cunningham (Cinderella), Jason Steven Kopp (Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince), Kevin Kirley (Jack), Mairead Camas (Little Red Ridinghood), John Mezzo (Narrator/Mysterious Man), Matt Ranagan (Rapunzel’s Prince), Jennifer Gillen-Goldstein (Jack’s Mother/Cinderella’s Mother), Randi Kopp (Evil Stepmother/Granny/Giant’s Voice), Elizabeth Anglim (Florinda), KG Foley (Lucinda), Bella Carrano (Rapunzel), and Andrew J. Koehler (Steward/Cinderella’s Father). The production is being presented from August 4-12 at the Long Island Children’s Museum in Garden City. 

4
Feature: A BEAUTIFUL LIFE: 4 OF 4 at Manes Studio Theatre starring Sean Amato Photo
Feature: A BEAUTIFUL LIFE: 4 OF 4 at Manes Studio Theatre starring Sean Amato

“The play can be described as a perfect combination between EUPHORIA and A BRONX TALE. Themes in the play include growing up in an Italian family, teen mental health, drug abuse, toxic masculinity, growing up around organized crime, and the struggles of an actor in the industry.” says playwright and star of A BEAUTIFUL LIFE: 4 OF 4 Sean Amato. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
First Look at RENT at The Muny Video
First Look at RENT at The Muny
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances Video
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances
View all Videos

Long Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jersey Boys
The Gateway Playhouse (8/04-9/10)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ALICE’S MOST DECIDEDLY UNUSUAL ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND
Theatre Three (8/04-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shecky & the Twangtones to Perform at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (8/27-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Roof
The Gateway Playhouse (1/26-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Young Frankenstein
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (10/21-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf The Musical
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (12/02-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seussical The Musical TYA
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (8/06-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SONDER
Alternative Theater Company (9/08-9/10)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Bronx Tale
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (8/12-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dance Nation
BACCA Center (8/12-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You