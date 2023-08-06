John W. Engeman Theater Announces Cast and Creative Team for URINETOWN THE MUSICAL

The John W. Engeman Theater has announce dthe cast and creative team of URINETOWN THE MUSICAL. Performances will take place on Monday, August 7, 2023 and Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

“Winner of three Tony Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards and two Obie Awards, Urinetown is a hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, environmental collapse, privatization of natural resources, bureaucracy, municipal politics, and musical theatre itself! Hilariously funny and touchingly honest, Urinetown provides a fresh perspective on one of America's greatest art forms.

In a Gotham-like setting, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom!

Inspired by the works of Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill, Urinetown is an irreverently humorous satire in which no one is safe from scrutiny. Praised for reinvigorating the very notion of what a musical could be, Urinetown catapults the "comedic romp" into the new millennium with its outrageous perspective, wickedly modern wit and sustained ability to produce gales of unbridled laughter.”

URINETOWN THE MUSICAL is directed by Andrew McCluskey and choreographed by SABRINA KALMAN.

The Creative Team includes GINA SALVIA (Musical Director), Laura McGauley (Costume Design), EDWARD READ (Lighting Design), MELISSA PROCOPIO (Sound Design), ISABELLE KTENAS (Production Stage Manager), JENNIFER COLLESTER (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Producing Artistic Director).

The cast of URINETOWN includes ABIGAL ANDERS, Kieran Brown, Richie Campbell, AnnaBelle Deaner, ELI DEMACOPOULOS, FRANCIS DENTRONE, Lizzie Dolce, DIANA FOGEL, CASSIDY GILL, JULIA GORDON, TARA GRECO, Derek Hough, BRADEN HUGHES, COOPER KEIL, NATALIE KUNKEL, Max Lamberg, ALEXANDRA MARTIN, Meaghan McInnes, ALEXA OLIVETO, MADDIE QUIGLEY, VIOLET RADGOWSKI, JORDAN REILLY, LEAH ROMERO, JACOB SOLOMON, ARI SPIEGEL, LOGAN TAYLOR, ETHAN THODY, ANGELICA VIVIANI, SAMANTHA ZAFFERY, and RAY ZERNER.

This show is performed entirely by The John W. Engeman Studio's audition-only elite Select Players.

URINETOWN THE MUSICAL will play the following schedule: Monday, August 7, 2023 and Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Tickets are $25 for all performances. They may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, going online at Click Here, or by visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island's only year-round professional theater company, casting actors from the Broadway talent pool. From curb to curtain, we have made it our business to provide affordable, quality theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service. The renovated theater offers stadium-style seating, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, a full orchestra pit, and a classic wood-paneled piano lounge with full bar.

For more information contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or visit Click Here.