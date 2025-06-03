Joe Pomarico To Be Honored At Long Island Music And Entertainment Hall Of Fame

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame will host a screening of a short comedy, drama, and thriller film block by West Babylon director Joe Pomarico on Saturday, June 21st at 1 p.m. at LIMEHOF's museum, located at 97 Main Street, in Stony Brook, NY. This event is part of LIMEHOF's Monthly Local Filmmakers Series, which places the spotlight on Long Island-based movie directors and their films. The event is free to members and with general admission ticket purchase. LIMEHOF is now offering special film tickets for $10 for the screening and Q&A only (no access to the exhibits). These film tickets are only available at the counter for purchase on the day of the event.

"I am deeply honored to be a part of the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame's local filmmaker series," said Pomarico. "Having my films shown here is not only personally meaningful, but also a powerful way to shine a light on the incredible talent of Long Island filmmakers. It's incredibly challenging to get the right people to recognize my films-especially as an independent filmmaker working with limited resources and without the backing that many others have. The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame is a respected platform that amplifies the voices of underrepresented filmmakers, and brings our work to a wider, more influential audience."

The film block will feature Pomarico's latest TV pilot, "Roach the Coach" (with equipment provided by Canon), starring Ronkonkoma comedian Chris Roach and Jeni Pomper. This film is about a veteran professional standup comedian who takes an aspiring young comic under his wing and mentors her into becoming the entertainer of her dreams. The block will also include Pomarico's short films, "Soldiers Love to Come Home" (2008), "Gus" (2010), "My Butterfly" (2011), "This is Love" (2013), "Jiggle the Handle" (2022), "Hairbreadth Escape" (2023), and "Feline Abduction" (2023), among other selections.

The film series is sponsored by Rob Eberle of Magnetic Vine and G&R Events. There will be a Q&A with Pomarico following the screening, emceed by LIMEHOF Vice Chairman Tom Needham.

"The LIMEHOF Local Filmmakers Series is a celebration of the incredible filmmaking talent emerging from our region," said Needham. "Each month, we showcase the creativity, passion, and dedication of local filmmakers, providing them with a platform to share their work and connect with audiences who appreciate the power of storytelling. This series is an important part of our mission to support the arts and highlight Long Island's impact on the entertainment industry."

LIMEHOF welcomes nominations of local film directors and movies for consideration to feature in the series. For more information, contact LIMEHOF at info@limusichalloffame.org.

About Director, Writer, Editor, Producer, Actor, and Painter Joe Pomarico

Joe Pomarico is a filmmaker best known for his intense films that capture and magnify the little moments in life that many of us would take for granted or pass without notice. Expanding on these moments draws out the hidden connections between Mr. Pomarico's characters and exposes his audience to subtle emotions of a world that otherwise would end up on the cutting-room floor in the hands of another filmmaker. Whether it's a pair of eyes bordering on seduction or an awkward handshake, Mr. Pomarico has an appreciation for all levels of human interactions, and his appreciation resounds loudly in his films. He can manipulate the tiny gray lines of emotions to such a wonderful extent that the natural conversation and action between characters lead to great thrills for his audience.

Mr. Pomarico does not only have a talent for filmmaking, but he is also a gifted painter. At an early age, Mr. Pomarico demonstrated an ability to capture on canvas composition, depth, and perception in his paintings. His closest friend, mentor, and grandfather- Augustus Massaro-noticed this gift in the young Pomarico when he was seven years old and nurtured it. Through his grandfather, Mr. Pomarico learned to blend colors and shapes with paint and to subtly transform a blank canvas into a landscape of his imagination.

Later, his grandfather introduced Mr. Pomarico to the world of film and filmmaking, and it did not take long for this gifted student to realize his calling. With the skills that were bestowed on him and the knowledge he was taught, Mr. Pomarico developed strong skills for directing films. With his close attention to detail that he acquired from the painting of landscapes, and years of studying thousands of films, Mr. Pomarico has matured into an excellent storyteller and is poised to be a great feature film director as well as an Oscar-winning contender.

