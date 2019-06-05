Jill Eikenberry With Michael Tucker Return As Part Of Music Mondays

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce Jill Eikenberry as she returns to the stage with Here I Go Again! along with Michael Tucker and special guest David Rasche on Monday, July 1 at 8 pm as part of Bay Street Theater's Music Mondays concert series. Tickets are on sale now at baystreet.org and through the Box Office at 631-725-9500.

Jill Eikenberry, last seen at Bay Street in Enter Laughing, the musical, returns to our stage with songs from her life and her career. The theme of the show is "taking a chance on love", and it will include works by Kurt Weill, Randy Newman, Peggy Lee, Janis Ian, and Joni Mitchell, as well as some exciting new composers. She'll be joined by her wonderful musical director, James Horan, at the piano, Mike Kuennen on bass, Zach Eldridge on drums, and Lee Weisman on guitar, plus some special guests, including the award-winning actor, David Rasche with 2 to his hilarious original songs, and her ever- eager husband Michael Tucker.

Jill Eikenberry is perhaps best known for her portrayal of Ann Kelsey on NBC's long-running hit series LA Law, which earned her four Emmy nominations, two Golden Globe nominations and a Golden Globe Award. Jill has starred on Broadway in Moonchildren, All Over Town,

Summer Brave, Watch on the Rhine and Onward Victoria. She won an Obie award for her off- Broadway performances in Life Under Water and Lemon Sky. Other New York appearances include Enter Laughing, the Musical, The Kid, for which she received a Drama Desk Nomination, Jericho, Be A Good Little Widow, and Evening at the Talk House by Wallace Shawn. Her feature films include Butch and Sundance: The Early Days, Rich Kids, Hide in Plain Sight, Arthur, The Manhattan Project, Something Borrowed and Young Adult with Charlize Theron.

Michael Tucker appeared in the York Theater's production of Enter Laughing, the musical as well as in the Bay Street Theater production. Best known for his portrayal of Stuart Markowitz in the TV series LA Law, he has plied his trade for forty years - on stage, on TV and in film. He appeared with Jill Eickenberry in Fern Hill at the New Jersey Repertory Company and NYC.

Michael has published three memoirs and his first novel by the Overlook Press.

David Rasche began his career at Chicago's famed Second City. He has appeared in episodic television shows from Miami Vice to Monk, and he starred in the cult favorite Sledge Hammer!

Movies include Burn After Reading, In the Loop, Manhattan, Just Married, Men in Black III, and Swallow, which will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. He has performed on Broadway, off- Broadway, off-off Broadway, and, with Jill, as far off-Broadway as you can get, the NJ Rep. He will appear in Michael Tucker's Fern Hill which will be produced at 59E59 in the fall and is very grateful to the luminous Jill Eikenberry for inviting him to join him in this performance.



