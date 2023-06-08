Jerry Mitchell, Jenn Colella, Lenny Wolpe and More Lead Barn on Fire Residency's 2nd Season

This summer, New York Theatre Barn and Fire Island Pines Arts Project, in association with Dalip Girdhar + Paul Austin, will again join forces for the 2nd annual season of Barn on Fire. Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell serves as a mentor to the residency which includes three new musicals The Bubble, Coming Soon: A New Rock Musical, and King of Pangaea.

Joining the writers and creatives teams for the residency will be actors Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Danny Kornfeld (Harmony), Sam Primack (Dear Evan Hansen), Lenny Wolpe (Wicked), Jennifer Apple (The Band’s Visit), Drew Elhamalawy, Deanalís Resto, Steven Alan Black and Carley Lovito. Patrick B. Phillips (The Wiz, A Strange Loop) is the music director.

Centering the artist and their work, the week-long intensive retreat in Fire Island Pines is for writers and their creative teams to collaborate and further develop their original culture-shifting musicals in a supportive, creative, and tranquil atmosphere. At the end of the residency, and, hosted by Jerry Mitchell and Nicole LaFountaine, the artists will have the opportunity to present what they have been working on before a live audience. Tickets to the final presentation on Saturday, June 24th, 2023 at 6PM in Whyte Hall’s Brandon Fradd Theater in Fire Island Pines can be purchased on Click Here.

Based upon the acclaimed film by Eytan Fox and Gal Uchovsky, Janine McGuire and Arri Lawton Simon’s The Bubble tells the story of Noam, a disillusioned Israeli soldier, and Ashraf, a closeted Palestinian man, who fall in love amidst the bohemian energy of 2000s-era Tel Aviv, with the tragic conflict between their people as the backdrop. Rachel Lark’s Coming Soon: A New Rock Musical invites audiences on an exploration of kink, queerness, non-monogamy, and healing from trauma. Directed by Rachel Dart (Summer, 1976), Coming Soon had a sold-out 2-week run at Z Space where the San Francisco Chronicle gave its highest rating, calling it a “must-see” and the “sex musical for both inhibited normies and kink veterans.” Martin Storrow’s King of Pangaea explores the rich, complicated, and at times beautiful world of loss, examining what it means to become king or queen of one’s own heart. Directed by Richard Israel (A Very Brady Musical), King of Pangaea was featured in the 2022 NAMT Festival of New Musicals.