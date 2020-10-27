James Fox Talks THE PHENOMENON Featuring Sen. Harry Reid, John Podesta & President Clinton On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

The new episode airs this Thursday.

THE PHENOMENON's James Fox and A VERY HEAVY AGENDA's Robbie Martin are Tom Needham's special guests this Thursday on THE SOUNDS OF FILM.

Director James Fox's explosive documentary is being hailed as the most revealing and credible examination of the longstanding global cover-up and mystery involving unidentified aerial phenomenon. Including shocking testimony from high-ranking government and military officials, NASA Astronauts, other credible sources, and riveting never-before seen footage, the timely film also reveals the monumental events behind the NY Times' recent bombshell disclosure of The Pentagon's secret UFO Program, and provides eye-opening evidence that mankind is not alone in the universe.

With over 2 million views of the trailer within 24 hours, this film is sure to make a lot of noise. The hot topic film debuts just ahead of the presidential election, and on the heels the Pentagon's announcement that Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist approved the establishment of an Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF), which will fall under the Navy. "The Department of Defense established the UAPTF to improve its understanding of, and gain insight into, the nature and origins of UAPs," the Pentagon said. "The mission of the task force is to detect, analyze and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to U.S. national security."

Narrated by Peter Coyote, the film includes Senator Harry Reid, President Clinton, President Ford, John Podesta, White House Chief of Staff for Clinton and advisor to Obama, Governor Bill Richardson, Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, Christopher Mellon, NASA Astronauts, Governor Fife Symington, George Knapp, and Dr. Jacques Vallee, who was portrayed in Steven Spielberg's Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

Robbie Martin is a journalist, filmmaker and musician. Robbie Martin is the co-host of Media Roots Radio with Abby Martin. He is the mind behind the documentary shorts: American Bisque, American Anthrax and the full length documentary trilogy: A Very Heavy Agenda. He is also the founder of Record Label Records and has 11 full length LPs out under his experimental music alias Fluorescent Grey.

'The Sounds of Film' is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut, and streaming worldwide live on the internet. Past interviewees include Alexander Payne, Michael Moore, Alendra Pelosi, Gov. Jesse Ventura, Chris Hedges, director Josh Fox, Empire File's Abby Martin, Zeitgeist's Peter Joseph, Rob Reiner, and director John Pilger.

