JANE LYNCH'S A SWINGIN' LITTLE CHRISTMAS is Coming to Patchogue Theatre

Jane Lynch's A Swingin' Little Christmas will be presented at Patchogue Theatre on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 8PM.

Classic holiday tunes come to life as Jane Lynch, Kate Flannery, Tim Davis, and the Tony Guerrero Quintet take the stage in "A Swingin' Little Christmas.” This hilarious and heartwarming holiday extravaganza promises to be a delightful blend of comedy and music, ensuring a ‘swingin' good time. The group has brought their joyful banter to audiences across the country, with their holiday album “A Swingin' Little Christmas” hitting Billboard's Top 10 Adult Contemporary chart. Hollywood Digest calls it “captivating,” the comedy “spectacular” and the vibe “absolutely precious.”

Tickets are $60 - $90 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 13, 2025 at 10AM.

JANE LYNCH is a five-time Emmy winner known for her portrayal of Sue Sylvester on Glee. She currently hosts NBC's Weakest Link and appears in Only Murders in the Building on Hulu. Additional television credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Good Fight, Two and a Half Men. Lynch's film credits include The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Julie & Julia, and Best In Show. Along with Kate Flannery, Tim Davis and The Tony Guerrero Quintet, Jane tours the country with their annual holiday show, A Swingin' Little Christmas. The album is available on all music platforms.

Our mission is to enrich, educate, and entertain a diverse audience by cultivating and showcasing a broad variety of performing artists. Patchogue Theatre serves as an innovative cultural resource for its community and the Long Island region by collaborating with neighboring organizations and fostering educational opportunities.

