Island Symphony Orchestra Will Kick Off Virtual Master Class Series Next Month

The Island Symphony Orchestra will kick off a virtual master class series for amateur musicians starting next month, according to Greater Bay Shore. The first installment is set to premiere at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11.

Artists for Artists will allow amateur musicians to engage with professionals, from the perspective of an audience member, as well as a learner.

On August 11, interested viewers can join Island Symphony Orchestra conductor Eric Stewart and featured guest artist violinist Rachell Ellen Wong, for a program including a performance by Wong, followed by a live Q & A. Anyone can tune in for the half-hour event.

"I am excited to have an opportunity to dig deep into some great repertoire with these incredible artists," Stewart said. "Our 'Artists for Artists' virtual master class series will be a treat for all serious amateur musicians and music lovers."

Additional guest artists will be announced at a later date.

