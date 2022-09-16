Improv Comedy to Return to the Argyle Theatre This Month

Back by popular demand, Improv Comedy will return to the Argyle Theatre, Babylon Village, Long Island NY on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 8pm. The cast of EIGHT IS NEVER ENOUGH Improv, hosted by Walt Frasier (HBO, MTV, Letterman, Billions, Blue Bloods etc) delivers interactive musical comedy improvised based on audience suggestions and participation.

Get tickets at LIimprov.com and come be a part of the show! There is no additional purchase required, but the theater features a full bar and snacks. Come early for happy hour, 6-7pm.

8 Improv has been performing live from Times Square NYC and touring nationwide since 2002. Their unique brand of improv takes the classic theater sports style games with the flair of Off Broadway musical sketch comedy revue. Think WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY meets Forbidden Broadway. Making their fourth appearance at the Argyle on 9/21, the has been performing at Long Island theaters, schools and events since 2003, including the Bay Street Theater, Sag Harbor NY.

9/21 cast features Long Island natives/residents, Evan Schultz, Samantha Lara Levine, Steven Prestia, Ariel Bethany, and Elise Ramaekers.

Regulars at the Argyle will recognize Evan Schultz as a teacher and actor in their productions.

Come be a part of the show!