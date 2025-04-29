Hunter Foster to Direct SOUTH PACIFIC at the John W. Engeman Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hunter Foster will helm The John W. Engeman Theater's upcoming production of the beloved musical South Pacific. Performances begin on Thursday, May 15, 2025, and run through Sunday, June 29, 2025.

Foster brings an extraordinary vision to the stage. His career includes the original direction and co-writing of Clue: On Stage—now one of the most produced plays in the U.S.—and celebrated directing credits such as A Little Night Music starring Kathleen Turner and Little Shop of Horrors starring Latrice Royale at the Ogunquit Playhouse.

An Artistic Associate at Bucks County Playhouse, Foster has directed a string of hits across the country, including Million Dollar Quartet, Grease, Guys & Dolls, and Company, among many others. As a Tony-nominated Broadway actor (Little Shop of Horrors), Foster brings a rare depth of experience to every project he leads.

Don't miss the chance to experience South Pacific brought to life by one of the theater world’s most dynamic talents. Tickets are on sale now at engemantheater.com.

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island’s only year-round professional theater company, casting actors from the Broadway talent pool. From curb to curtain, we have made it our business to provide affordable, quality theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service. The renovated theater offers stadium-style seating, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, a full orchestra pit, and a classic wood-paneled piano lounge with a full bar.



