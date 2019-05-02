High Point University Chamber Singers Announces Performance at Sayville Congregational Church
The Chamber Singers from High Point University, located in High Point, N.C., will perform at Sayville Congregational United Church of Christ on Friday, May 17th at 7:30 PM. The Chamber Singers are the premier vocal ensemble of High Point University. The select singers represent students from many academic disciplines on campus and come to the university from across the country. Currently on tour in the Northeast, we are excited to offer this free concert to the community and all who wish to attend. It will be a one-night only performance. Admission is free. Donations will be gratefully accepted to help defray lodging costs for the students while in the Sayville area.
Current tour schedule for this Spring Break includes Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.
The concert is performed in under 90 minutes and features the following:
Regina Coeli by Gregor Aichinger [2:12] A cappella, Sacred
My Soul's Been Anchored in the Lord arr. by Moses Hogan [3:20] A cappella, Sacred
Come, You Who Are Filled by Gwen McLeod Hall [2:30] Piano, Secular
Sacrum Convivium by Olivier Mesiaen [4:20] A cappella, Sacred
Lead, Kindly Light by Dan Forrest [8:20] Piano, Sacred
Past Life Melodies by Sarah Hopkins [6:00] A cappella, Secular
Alleluia by Randall Thompson [2:45] A cappella, Sacred
Pseudo-yoik by Jaakko Mäntyjärvi [2:15] A cappella, Secular
i thank you God for most this amazing day by Eric Whitacre [6:50] A cappella, Sacred
Domine Jesu by Padre José Maurício Nunes Garcia [1:51] A cappella, Sacred
A Covenant Prayer by Dan Forrest [4:15] Piano, Sacred
Gamelan by R. Murray Schafer [2:40] A cappella, Secular
Rockin' Jerusalem arranged by Stacey Gibbs [3:30] A cappella, Sacred
I Need Thee Every Hour by Sam Robson [4:40] A cappella, Sacred
Who is Sylvia from Songs and Sonnets by George Shearing [5:00] Piano, Secular
Fie On Sinful Fantasy from Songs and Sonnets by George Shearing [1:19] Piano, Secular
Over the Rainbow by Pentatonix [3:54] A cappella, secular
For more information please contact Ray Bagnuolo (church pastor) at 631-827-8611 or email ray@sayvilleucc.org