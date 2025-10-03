FIVE LESBIANS EATING QUICHE Comes To Bacca Arts Center This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Modern Classics Theatre Company of Long Island will present Five Lesbians Eating Quiche, written by Evan Linder and Andrew Hobgood and directed by Julie Lorson, at the BACCA Arts Center (149 N. Wellwood Avenue, Lindenhurst, NY). Performances run November 8–23, 2025.

The winner of the 2012 New York International Fringe Festival, Five Lesbians Eating Quiche transports audiences to 1956, where the “war widows” of the Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein convene for their annual quiche breakfast. As the women prepare to crown the year’s best quiche, nuclear war suddenly breaks out. Trapped in their meeting hall, carefully maintained decorum unravels, and shocking revelations emerge. Absurd yet heartfelt, this comedy celebrates sisterhood, survival, and self-discovery, inviting the audience to join the widows as they embrace who they truly are before it’s too late.

The cast includes Samantha Wright, Linda Luckman, Laurie Atlas, Deb Rupy, Rita Sarli, Valeria Stazzone, Staci Rosenberg-Simons, Meredith Spencer, Theresa Fiorito, and Chloe Adamcyzk.

Performances will be held Saturday, November 8 at 8:00 pm; Sunday, November 9 at 8:00 pm; Friday, November 14 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, November 15 at 8:00 pm; Sunday, November 16 at 2:00 pm; Friday, November 21 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, November 22 at 8:00 pm; and Sunday, November 23 at 2:00 pm.

Tickets are available at Modern Classics Theatre Company or through BACCA Arts Center.

Modern Classics Theatre Company of Long Island, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, seeks to bring innovative theatrical productions to the local community. The company champions non-traditional casting and is the official theatre company in residence at the Babylon Citizens Council on the Arts.