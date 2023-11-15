Experience the Magic of the 27th Annual Charles Dickens Festival in Port Jefferson

Experience the enchantment of the 27th annual Charles Dickens Festival in Port Jefferson NY on December 2-3!

By: Nov. 15, 2023

The 27th Annual Charles Dickens Festival is happening in Port Jefferson NY on December 2-3!

The 27th Annual Charles Dickens Festival is happening in Port Jefferson NY on December 2-3!

The ENTIRE Village of Port Jefferson converts to a Dickensian world; there are street plays, buskers, music in EVERY venue in town; Artisans recreating Victorian crafts, a blacksmith and so much more!

Over 28,000 guests attended the Festival last year over the two days, including over 60 from the EU just for THIS Festival! They have Santa's Workshop and the Festival of Trees, Santa Claus Central, and TWO Parades featuring marching bands and animatronic puppets!

Don't miss this spectacular fun filled family event! Go to gpjac.org/dickens for further information and performance schedules!



