Experience the Magic of the 27th Annual Charles Dickens Festival in Port Jefferson

Experience the enchantment of the 27th annual Charles Dickens Festival in Port Jefferson NY on December 2-3!
The 27th Annual Charles Dickens Festival is happening in Port Jefferson NY on December 2-3!
The ENTIRE Village of Port Jefferson converts to a Dickensian world; there are street plays, buskers, music in EVERY venue in town; Artisans recreating Victorian crafts, a blacksmith and so much more!
Over 28,000 guests attended the Festival last year over the two days, including over 60 from the EU just for THIS Festival! They have Santa's Workshop and the Festival of Trees, Santa Claus Central, and TWO Parades featuring marching bands and animatronic puppets!
Don't miss this spectacular fun filled family event! Go to gpjac.org/dickens for further information and performance schedules!
|Fiddler on the Roof
The Gateway Playhouse (1/26-2/25)
|Chicago (Non-Equity)
Tilles Center for the Performing Arts [Concert Hall] (12/06-12/06)
|In The Heights
The Gateway Playhouse (3/15-4/14)
|Billy Joel- My Life, A Piano Man’s Journey at LI Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (11/24-11/24)
|Play On!
Theatre Box (11/10-11/19)
|Fall Faculty Dance Concert
Hofstra University Toni and Martin Sosnoff Theater, John Cranford Adams Playhouse, South Campus (11/16-11/19)
|27th Annual Charles Dickens Festival
Village of Port Jefferson NY (12/02-12/03)
|Elf The Musical
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (12/02-12/17)
|The LAST WALTZ Celebration featuring The THE BAND Band, TTBB Horns and Special Guests
Patchogue Theatre (12/02-12/02)
|Holiday Spectacular on Ice Starring Nancy Kerrigan!
The Gateway Playhouse (12/01-1/01)
