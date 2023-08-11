Eddie Griffin Will Play Patchogue Theatre This Month

Legendary stand up comedian Eddie Griffin will play Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Saturday, August 26 at 8pm. Tickets are $65-$95 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2257992®id=181&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F34780%2Fproduction%2F1151354%3FperformanceId%3D11233643?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Eddie Griffin has built an ever-growing fan base since jumping onto the comedy scene in 1990 and hasn't looked back since. His Stand-Up Comedy Specials have received rave reviews including Def Comedy Jam (1992), the Cable Ace Award-nominated HBO special One Night Stand (1992), the HBO special Voodoo Child (1997), Dysfunktional Family (2003), Comedy Central's You Can Tell 'Em I Said It (2011), and the Showtime Special Undeniable (2018). Comedy Central has honored Eddie as one of the Top 100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of all time.

As an actor, Eddie Griffin has appeared in over 50 films such films as The Last Boy Scout (1991), Coneheads (1993), Armageddon (1998), Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999), Norbit (2007), American Hero (2015) Mucho Dinero (2016), and A Star is Born (2018). His most notable film role was Anton Jackson in Undercover Brother (2002).

Eddie was nominated (1996) and won (2000) the NAACP Image Award for Best Actor in his own hit comedy series Malcolm and Eddie (1996-2000). In 2019 Eddie began shooting the feature film The Comeback Trail alongside actors Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones. Eddie Griffin is back for his third SHOWTIME comedy special, Eddie Griffin: E-NIGGMA. Currently, Eddie can be found performing his weekly Las Vegas Residency, The Eddie Griffin Experience at the Sahara Hotel and Casino.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of 33West Agency