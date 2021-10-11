EastLine Theatre Brings World Premiere Play AN ORESTIA, OR WHAT WE HAVE SEEN to Babylon's Old Town Hall

EastLine Theatre in association with the Babylon Citizens Council on the Arts will present David Bullen's new play based on Greek tragedy, An Oresteia, or What We Have Seen, this November. Commissioned in response to current events, An Oresteia tells the ancient story of the fall of the house of Atreus beginning with the murder of Agamemnon and detailing its repercussions through the generations.

Staged in the courtroom of Babylon's Old Town Hall, this production is being performed free for all audiences. Playwright David Bullen worked from texts by Aeschylus, Sophocles, and Euripides in crafting the play: "I wanted to remind people of how these ancient texts can still resonate in our modern world."

Performances will take place in the courtroom at Babylon's Old Town Hall beginning Saturday, November 6, 2021 and running weekends through November 21, 2021. All performances will begin at 7PM.

Tickets are free for all audiences, reservations must be made at eastline.eventbrite.com. More information is available at eastlinetheatre.org or by calling 516-749-5047.

The world premiere of An Oresteia, or What We Have Seen by David Bullen is presented by EastLine Theatre in partnership with the Babylon Citizens Council on the Arts, with direction by Nicole Savin and Danny Higgins, stage management by Matt Rosenberg, and featuring costumes by Lynn Ciorciari. Support for the production is provided by the Huntington Arts Council.

The cast of An Oresteia, or What We Have Seen features Logan Clingan, Paul DeFilippo, Joe DiPietro, Julie Fergus, Kuan Hao Huang, Thea Kraus, Michelle Osojnak, and Michael Valdes.

EastLine Theatre is a nonprofit theatre company that BroadwayWorld calls 'Long Island's best kept secret'. EastLine aims to create theatre in unlikely spaces while re-examining the canon, exploring modern plays, and bringing original works to the attention of the community.

This past summer, EastLine toured Long Island parks with an acclaimed production of Romeo & Juliet. In recent years, EastLine has produced Prospero (Live), an original musical based on The Tempest; the Long Island premiere of Paula Vogel's Indecent; the black comedy Hand to God; a newly-commissioned adaptation of Antigone; a sold-out run of Peter Shaffer's Amadeus in a tiny blackbox space; and a production of Treasure Island that BroadwayWorld said was 'bursting at the seams with imagination'.

EastLine's Theatre for All free season will continue in December with Kate Hamill's adaptation of Pride & Prejudice, at the First Presbyterian Church in Babylon.