Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID Will Begin Performances Tomorrow at The Arygle Theatre in Babylon

Long Island's newest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre (Mark and Dylan Perlman, Managing Partners; Evan Pappas, Artistic Director), presents the hit Broadway musical Disney's The Little Mermaid with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and book by Doug Wright. Performances begin TOMORROW, Thursday, January 16, 2020 for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, February 23, 2020 at The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island). Opening Night is Saturday evening, January 18, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. Disney's The Little Mermaid is sponsored by South Bay's Neighbor Newspaper and Storage "R" Us West, Inc., and presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Directed and Choreographed by Tara Jeanne Valle, and with music direction by Jonathan Brenner, the principal cast features Courtney Balan as Ursula, J Ryan Carroll as Grimsby, Stephen Foster Harris as Chef Louis, Kimberly Immanuel as Ariel, Warren Nolan, Jr. as King Triton, Matthew Rafanelli as Flounder, Jeff Sullivan as Prince Eric, Ryan Gregory Thurman as Sebastian, and Michael Valvo as Scuttle. They are joined by Adrian Grace Bumpas, Ryan Cavanaugh, A-Laranée Davis, Alphonse Gonzales, Danielle Jordan, Derek Kastner, Emily Madden, Victoria Madden, Michelle Rubino, Christopher Salvaggio, Conor Stepnowski, and Valerie Torres-Rosario.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney's The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World."

Ariel, King Triton's youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

"The Argyle can't wait to bring Disney's The Little Mermaid to Babylon directed and choreographed by the brilliant Tara Jeanne Vallee, along with another stellar cast of actors that will grace our stage," shared Argyle Artistic Director Evan Pappas.

The creative team includes Set Design Front Row Theatrical Rental, Costume and Wig Design by Kurt Alger, Lighting Design by John Salutz, Sound Design by Carlos Dias, Jr., and Props & Production Coordination by Alison Savino. The Technical Director is Michael Kauffman. The Production Stage Manager is Krista Swan with Assistant Stage Manager Mackenzie Trowbridge. The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

Disney's The Little Mermaid plays the following performance schedule: Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 2:00 p.m. with a Special Added Performance on Wednesday evening, February 19, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: There are no Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday performances.

NOW ON SALE, tickets for Disney's The Little Mermaid are priced from $49 - $79 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (844) 631-5483.

The Argyle Theatre, the newly renovated and historic theatre on Main Street in the Village of Babylon, NY, opened in Spring, 2018 with the musical Guys and Dolls, the first show in a full roster of plays, musicals, concerts and other performing arts. The theatre will offer six annual main stage productions featuring performers from Actors Equity Association, the union for professional stage actors.

The much-anticipated performance venue has been brought back to life by Mark and Dylan Perlman, a father-son duo behind the $3-million project. Seaford residents Mark Perlman, psychologist, and Dylan Perlman, actor, have long dreamed of bringing high-quality live theatre to Babylon, NY.

The Argyle Theatre has a rich history of entertainment reaching back to 1921 when a newspaper article in the Babylon Leader announced plans for a "$100,000 Theatre for Main Street." With a 1,500-seat capacity, the new Capitol Theatre was expected to be "the finest theatre on the South Side." The new entertainment venue would not only benefit residents, it would help Babylon become a more attractive summer resort for vacationers.

A 1923 playbill advertised daily performances ranging from vaudeville to adaptations of Broadway shows such as The Hero and East Side West Side.

In 1925, the Suffolk County theatre re-opened under new ownership as the Babylon Theatre, delighting audiences with its many modern improvements including a flashy electric marquis. An advertising campaign to surrounding communities was so successful that 500 people had to be turned away on opening night. It was obvious that the Babylon Theatre was poised for success.

Throughout the following decades, the Babylon Theatre survived two fires and several different owners as it continued operating as a modern cinema house until 2014.





