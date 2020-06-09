Diane Ravitch Questions Governor Cuomo & Bill Gates' Education Plans On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Author Diane Ravitch, Lauren Greenfield, and filmmaker Lizzie Borden are Tom Needham's special guests this Thursday on WUSB's THE SOUNDS OF FILM.

Diane Ravitch, the author of SLAYING GOLIATH: The Passionate Resistance to Privatization and the Fight to Save America's Schools, will be discussing Governor Cuomo's surprising plans to partner with Bill Gates to reimagine New York's Public Education System in the midst of a pandemic.

Diane Ravitch is a Research Professor of Education at New York University and the Founder and President of the Network for Public Education. She was assistant secretary of education under George H.W. Bush. She is the author of 'Reign of Error: The Hoax of the Privatization Movement and the Danger to America's Public Schools' and 'The Death and Life of the Great American School System: How Testing and Choice Are Undermining Education.'

Tom Needham will also be speaking with director Lauren Greenfield. 'Generation Wealth' is her multi platform project including a museum exhibition, a photographic monograph, and a documentary film. The film features Lauren traveling across America and beyond, as she documents how we export the values of materialism, celebrity culture, and social status to every corner of the globe. In the film, we hear stories of people overwhelmed by crushing debt, yet determined to purchase luxury items and houses. The movie also showcases the celebrities who are the social influencers that shape our consumer desires. With sharp social commentary from "Empire of Illusion" author, Chris Hedges, 'Generation Wealth' shines a light on the world's desire to be rich at any cost.

Lauren Greenfield is an Emmy-winning documentary photographer/director. She is considered the premier chronicler of youth culture, gender and consumerism. Her last film, "The Queen of Versailles," won her the Best Director Award in the U.S. Documentary Competition.

Also on the show is Lizzie Borden, the director of 'Born in Flames.' The film is a fantasy of female rebellion set in America ten years after a social democratic cultural revolution and is even more relevant in today's political climate.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Dean Wareham, Chuck D, Vince Giordano, Laurie Anderson, Alexander Payne, Rolf Kent, DA Pennebaker, Larry Ratso Sloman, Howard Bloom, Lalo Schifrin and Dionne Warwick.

