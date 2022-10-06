Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

David Gilna's A BOLT FROM D'BLUE to Return to NYC at The Greek Cultural Center

Gilna deftly guides us through the humor and horror of this near-death experience, weaving the trauma of this life-changing event into a poignant and unforgettable show.

Oct. 06, 2022  

David Gilna's A BOLT FROM D'BLUE to Return to NYC at The Greek Cultural Center

Following the success from David Gilna's (My Bedsit Window, The Unsung Hero, One For The Ditch) World Premiere of his new solo play 'A Bolt From D'Blue' for the 1st Irish Festival 2022 at the New York Irish Center back in January, the award-winning Irish Playwright will return to New York for a third time this year to perform at The Greek Cultural Center on Wednesday 2nd November.

In this powerful one-man show "A Bolt From D'Blue," David Gilna recounts his early dreams of being a performer, his family history, his first arrival to the US, and, of course, the moment that changed his life forever: being struck by lightning. Gilna deftly guides us through the humor and horror of this near-death experience, weaving the trauma of this life-changing event into a poignant and unforgettable show. For anyone seeking hope or a teary-eyed laugh, "A Bolt From D'Blue" is not to be missed.

For more information on award-winning Irish Playwright David Gilna

https://www.davidgilna.ie





