DISENCHANTED! THE MUSICAL Comes to Hardscrabble Theater

Performances run September 27 – October 5, 2025.
Move over, happily ever after! Hardscrabble Theater has announced its fall production of Disenchanted!—the outrageously funny musical comedy that puts a cheeky new spin on your favorite fairy-tale princesses. Performances run weekends from September 27 through October 5, 2025 at Hardscrabble Theater, located at 298 Conklin Street, Farmingdale, NY 11735.
Forget the glass slippers and poisoned apples. Snow White and her posse of not-so-damsels in distress are here to set the record straight. These familiar storybook heroines are done with the sweet, sanitized versions of their tales and are ready to share their side of the story—with sass, wit, and powerhouse songs.
Disenchanted! first stormed Off-Broadway with rave reviews, sold-out houses, and multiple award nominations. With book, music, and lyrics by Dennis T. Giacino and direction by Fiely Matias, the show has since delighted audiences worldwide. Now, Long Island audiences get their chance to experience this laugh-out-loud evening of twisted fairytales.
Snow White – Abigail Rentas
Cinderella – Cassandra Kelly
Sleeping Beauty – Megan Reis
Belle – Kate Shields
Hua Mulan – Amanda Luong
The Little Mermaid – Rebecca Drew
Pocahontas – Iris Santos
The Princess Who Kissed The Frog – Ronell Hurt
Rapunzel – Jody Siegel
The Royal Court – Giselle Lorraine Toscano & Megan Donato
Director – Rita Sarli
Musical Director – Leah Raquel Petraglia
Assistant Director – Hailey Aviva
Producer – William Cherno
Stage Manager – Corie Araneo
Technical Director – Glen Rivano
Set Design – Joe DiPietro, Ecco Matlak
Poster Art – Abigail Rentas
Costume Designer – Tricia Buckley
Videos