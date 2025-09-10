DISENCHANTED! THE MUSICAL Comes to Hardscrabble Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Move over, happily ever after! Hardscrabble Theater has announced its fall production of Disenchanted!—the outrageously funny musical comedy that puts a cheeky new spin on your favorite fairy-tale princesses. Performances run weekends from September 27 through October 5, 2025 at Hardscrabble Theater, located at 298 Conklin Street, Farmingdale, NY 11735.

Forget the glass slippers and poisoned apples. Snow White and her posse of not-so-damsels in distress are here to set the record straight. These familiar storybook heroines are done with the sweet, sanitized versions of their tales and are ready to share their side of the story—with sass, wit, and powerhouse songs.

Disenchanted! first stormed Off-Broadway with rave reviews, sold-out houses, and multiple award nominations. With book, music, and lyrics by Dennis T. Giacino and direction by Fiely Matias, the show has since delighted audiences worldwide. Now, Long Island audiences get their chance to experience this laugh-out-loud evening of twisted fairytales.

CAST (in order of appearance):

Snow White – Abigail Rentas

Cinderella – Cassandra Kelly

Sleeping Beauty – Megan Reis

Belle – Kate Shields

Hua Mulan – Amanda Luong

The Little Mermaid – Rebecca Drew

Pocahontas – Iris Santos

The Princess Who Kissed The Frog – Ronell Hurt

Rapunzel – Jody Siegel

The Royal Court – Giselle Lorraine Toscano & Megan Donato

PRODUCTION TEAM:

Director – Rita Sarli

Musical Director – Leah Raquel Petraglia

Assistant Director – Hailey Aviva

Producer – William Cherno

Stage Manager – Corie Araneo

Technical Director – Glen Rivano

Set Design – Joe DiPietro, Ecco Matlak

Poster Art – Abigail Rentas

Costume Designer – Tricia Buckley