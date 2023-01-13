Comedians Announced For 13th Annual All Star Comedy Stand-Up Series

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the comedians performing at the first three All Star Comedy shows of 2023. On Saturday, February 4, comedians Ben DeMarco, Mike Sicoli, and Nick Whitmer will perform. Then, on Saturday, February 25, the evening will be hosted by Adam Mamawala and will feature Tom Cassidy and Francisco Aldorando. Then, to celebrate Women's History Month, and all-female lineup of comedians will perform Saturday, March 25, including Linnette Palladino, Chanel Ali and Regina DeCicco.



Returning for its 13th season and led by comedian Joseph Vecsey since its 2010 inception, the series has been headlined by stand-up veterans and fresh faces alike, growing to become the East End's premiere live comedy series. Bay Street is thrilled to have their side-splitting comedy back on its stage!





Joseph Vecsey is a New York-based comedian. Vecsey has been selected as one of Comedy Central's Comics To Watch, has toured with Adam Sandler, David Spade, and Rob Schneider, and has worked as co-producer on Sandler's Netflix special, 100% Fresh. He is also known for producing Netflix's The Wrong Missy, in which he stars.



Tickets are $35 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays on show days, or 24/7 at baystreet.org.



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.