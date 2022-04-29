Collaborative School of the Arts Announces Nominees for the 2022 High School Musical Theatre Awards

The Collaborative School of the Arts has announced the 6th annual High School Musical Theatre Awards in partnership with The Broadway League and presented by the Times Union at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 at the MainStage at Proctors.

This program celebrates the achievements of the region's theatre students, highlighting the importance of musical theatre and arts education in the greater Capital Region of New York State. Tickets are available to the public starting May 3 through the Box Office at Proctors,a??in person or via phone at 518-346-6204 Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. a??or online at proctors.org.

During the spring musical season,a??schools are adjudicated by a panel of educators, theatre experts and industry professionalsa??in 11 performance or technical categories. When all the evaluations have been completed, scores are tabulated and certified.a??a??The highest score determines the winner in each category and winners are announced during the awards ceremony.

The HSMTA program culminates on the MainStage at Proctors with an awards ceremony, modeled after the Tony Awards®, to recognize outstanding musical theatre productions and students. Winners are announced for each category interspersed with lively production numbers from the shows nominated for Best Musical and finalists for Best Actor and Best Actress. Additionally, students selected from each participating school perform in the opening and closing numbers. A full orchestra accompanies all these performances, with music direction and choreography by local theatre professionals. Winners of the Best Actor and Best Actress categories travel to New York City to participate in the Jimmy Awards, a national competition for high school performers.

This year, there are 17 schools included with Shenendehowa High School, Saratoga Springs High School and Fort Ann High School participating for the first time.

Best Technical Execution (School - Show)

Colonie High School - Shrek the Musical

Glens Falls High School - HONK!

Hudson Falls High School - The Drowsy Chaperone

Scotia-Glenville High School - Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

South Glens Falls High School - Matilda

Best Set Construction (School - Show)

Catskill High School - Disney's Tarzan

Colonie High School - Shrek the Musical

Shenendehowa High School - Mamma Mia!

Troy High School - Disney's Beauty & the Beast

Voorheesville High School - You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown

Best Choreography Execution (School - Show)

Colonie High School - Shrek the Musical

Glens Falls High School - HONK!

Saratoga Springs High School - Into the Woods

Scotia-Glenville High School - Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

South Glens Falls High School - Matilda

Best Ensemble (School - Show)

Glens Falls High School - HONK!

Mohonasen High School - Disney's Beauty & the Beast

Saratoga Springs High School - Into the Woods

Scotia-Glenville High School - Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

South Glens Falls High School - Matilda

Best Supporting Actor

Actor: Roan Butterfield

Role: Professor Bhaer

Show: Little Women

School: Columbia High School - East Greenbush

Actor: Jack Adams

Role: Drake

Show: HONK!

School: Glens Falls High School

Actor: Caleb Pacelli

Role: Lefou

Show: Disney's Beauty & the Beast

School: Mohonasen High School

Actor: Andrew Bellotti

Role: Sebastian

Show: Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

School: Scotia-Glenville High School

Actor: Daniel Cormie

Role: The Escapologist/Bruce

Show: Matilda

School: South Glens Falls High School

Best Supporting Actress

Actress: Josie Diodato

Role: Sugar Plum Fairy / Gingy

Show: Shrek the Musical

School: Colonie High School

Actress: Schuyler Quartiers

Role: Queenie/Dot

Show: HONK!

School: Glens Falls High School

Actress: Ella McFarland

Role: Babette

Show: Disney's Beauty & the Beast

School: Mohonasen High School

Actress: Sadie Kogh

Role: Madame

Show: Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

School: Scotia-Glenville High School

Actress: Jane Boston

Role: The Wicked Witch of the West

Show: The Wizard of Oz

School: Warrensburg Jr/Sr High School

Best Actor

Actor: Aidan Halsey

Role: Laurie Laurence

Show: Little Women

School: Columbia High School - East Greenbush

Actor: Ryan Dieffenbach

Role: Ugly

Show: HONK!

School: Glens Falls High School

Actor: Spencer Boyce

Role: Baker

Show: Into the Woods

School: Saratoga Springs High School

Actor: Ethan Crowley

Role: Wolf/Cinderella's Prince

Show: Into the Woods

School: Saratoga Springs High School

Actor: Makai McClinton

Role: Topher

Show: Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

School: Scotia-Glenville High School

Best Actress

Actress: Briar Magee

Role: Ariel

Show: Disney's The Little Mermaid

School: Queensbury High School

Actress: Maria Sablich

Role: Cinderella

Show: Into the Woods

School: Saratoga Springs High School

Actress: Emma Herron

Role: Ella

Show: Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

School: Scotia-Glenville High School

Actress: Ashley Manocchi

Role: Marie

Show: Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

School: Scotia-Glenville High School

Actress: Heather Hayes

Role: Mrs. Wormwood

Show: Matilda

School: South Glens Falls High School

Best Musical Tier A (School - Show)

Mohonasen High School - Disney's Beauty & the Beast

Saratoga Springs High School - Into the Woods

Shenendehowa High School - Mamma Mia!

Best Musical Tier B (School - Show)

Catskill High School - Disney's Tarzan

Glens Falls High School - HONK!

Scotia-Glenville High School - Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

Best Musical Tier C (School - Show)

Colonie High School - Shrek the Musical

South Glens Falls High School - Matilda

Voorheesville High School - You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown