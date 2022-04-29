Collaborative School of the Arts Announces Nominees for the 2022 High School Musical Theatre Awards
This program highlights the importance of musical theatre and arts education in the greater Capital Region of New York State.
The Collaborative School of the Arts has announced the 6th annual High School Musical Theatre Awards in partnership with The Broadway League and presented by the Times Union at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 at the MainStage at Proctors.
This program celebrates the achievements of the region's theatre students, highlighting the importance of musical theatre and arts education in the greater Capital Region of New York State. Tickets are available to the public starting May 3 through the Box Office at Proctors,a??in person or via phone at 518-346-6204 Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. a??or online at proctors.org.
During the spring musical season,a??schools are adjudicated by a panel of educators, theatre experts and industry professionalsa??in 11 performance or technical categories. When all the evaluations have been completed, scores are tabulated and certified.a??a??The highest score determines the winner in each category and winners are announced during the awards ceremony.
The HSMTA program culminates on the MainStage at Proctors with an awards ceremony, modeled after the Tony Awards®, to recognize outstanding musical theatre productions and students. Winners are announced for each category interspersed with lively production numbers from the shows nominated for Best Musical and finalists for Best Actor and Best Actress. Additionally, students selected from each participating school perform in the opening and closing numbers. A full orchestra accompanies all these performances, with music direction and choreography by local theatre professionals. Winners of the Best Actor and Best Actress categories travel to New York City to participate in the Jimmy Awards, a national competition for high school performers.
This year, there are 17 schools included with Shenendehowa High School, Saratoga Springs High School and Fort Ann High School participating for the first time.
Best Technical Execution (School - Show)
Colonie High School - Shrek the Musical
Glens Falls High School - HONK!
Hudson Falls High School - The Drowsy Chaperone
Scotia-Glenville High School - Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella
South Glens Falls High School - Matilda
Best Set Construction (School - Show)
Catskill High School - Disney's Tarzan
Colonie High School - Shrek the Musical
Shenendehowa High School - Mamma Mia!
Troy High School - Disney's Beauty & the Beast
Voorheesville High School - You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown
Best Choreography Execution (School - Show)
Colonie High School - Shrek the Musical
Glens Falls High School - HONK!
Saratoga Springs High School - Into the Woods
Scotia-Glenville High School - Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella
South Glens Falls High School - Matilda
Best Ensemble (School - Show)
Glens Falls High School - HONK!
Mohonasen High School - Disney's Beauty & the Beast
Saratoga Springs High School - Into the Woods
Scotia-Glenville High School - Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella
South Glens Falls High School - Matilda
Best Supporting Actor
Actor: Roan Butterfield
Role: Professor Bhaer
Show: Little Women
School: Columbia High School - East Greenbush
Actor: Jack Adams
Role: Drake
Show: HONK!
School: Glens Falls High School
Actor: Caleb Pacelli
Role: Lefou
Show: Disney's Beauty & the Beast
School: Mohonasen High School
Actor: Andrew Bellotti
Role: Sebastian
Show: Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella
School: Scotia-Glenville High School
Actor: Daniel Cormie
Role: The Escapologist/Bruce
Show: Matilda
School: South Glens Falls High School
Best Supporting Actress
Actress: Josie Diodato
Role: Sugar Plum Fairy / Gingy
Show: Shrek the Musical
School: Colonie High School
Actress: Schuyler Quartiers
Role: Queenie/Dot
Show: HONK!
School: Glens Falls High School
Actress: Ella McFarland
Role: Babette
Show: Disney's Beauty & the Beast
School: Mohonasen High School
Actress: Sadie Kogh
Role: Madame
Show: Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella
School: Scotia-Glenville High School
Actress: Jane Boston
Role: The Wicked Witch of the West
Show: The Wizard of Oz
School: Warrensburg Jr/Sr High School
Best Actor
Actor: Aidan Halsey
Role: Laurie Laurence
Show: Little Women
School: Columbia High School - East Greenbush
Actor: Ryan Dieffenbach
Role: Ugly
Show: HONK!
School: Glens Falls High School
Actor: Spencer Boyce
Role: Baker
Show: Into the Woods
School: Saratoga Springs High School
Actor: Ethan Crowley
Role: Wolf/Cinderella's Prince
Show: Into the Woods
School: Saratoga Springs High School
Actor: Makai McClinton
Role: Topher
Show: Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella
School: Scotia-Glenville High School
Best Actress
Actress: Briar Magee
Role: Ariel
Show: Disney's The Little Mermaid
School: Queensbury High School
Actress: Maria Sablich
Role: Cinderella
Show: Into the Woods
School: Saratoga Springs High School
Actress: Emma Herron
Role: Ella
Show: Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella
School: Scotia-Glenville High School
Actress: Ashley Manocchi
Role: Marie
Show: Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella
School: Scotia-Glenville High School
Actress: Heather Hayes
Role: Mrs. Wormwood
Show: Matilda
School: South Glens Falls High School
Best Musical Tier A (School - Show)
Mohonasen High School - Disney's Beauty & the Beast
Saratoga Springs High School - Into the Woods
Shenendehowa High School - Mamma Mia!
Best Musical Tier B (School - Show)
Catskill High School - Disney's Tarzan
Glens Falls High School - HONK!
Scotia-Glenville High School - Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella
Best Musical Tier C (School - Show)
Colonie High School - Shrek the Musical
South Glens Falls High School - Matilda
Voorheesville High School - You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown