Cast Set for SISTER ACT at Argyle Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Argyle Theatre will present the Sister Act, directed by Evan Pappas, choreographed by Vincent Ortega, with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. Performances begin Thursday, September 18, 2025, and run through October 26, 2025.

Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! Featuring original music by Tony- and eight-time Oscar winner, Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community, but, in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find themselves up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing, and a truly moving story, Sister Act will leave audiences breathless. A sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, Sister Act is reason to REJOICE!

The cast is led by Aeja Barrows (Regional: Purlie) as Deloris Van Cartier, Heather Patterson King* (International: Mamma Mia) as Mother Superior, Maggie Musco (Princess Cruises: Saturday Night Fever) as Sister Mary Robert, Katie Snyder (Regional: Legally Blonde) as Sister Mary Patrick, Amanda Bruton* (International Tour: The Addams Family Musical) as Sister Mary Lazarus, Robert Anthony Jones* (Broadway: The Phantom of the Opera, Argyle’s Elf, Guy and Dolls) as Monsignor O’Hara, Tyson Jennette* (Broadway: The Book of Mormon) as Curtis, Zeth Dixon (Regional: Waitress) as Lt. Eddie Souther, Deven Brown (Regional: Aladdin) as TJ, Aidan Michael Kelly (Regional: Little Shop of Horrors) as Joey, and Rodolfo Santamarina (National Tour: On Your Feet!) as Pablo, with Corinne Ferrer (Regional: How To Dance in Ohio), Cynthia Kauffman (Regional: Tootsie), Taylor Elise’ Jackson (Regional: Ragtime), Ashley Klinger* (Regional: Pretty Woman: The Musical), Juan Romero Muñoz (Regional: Footloose), Dalon Bradley (National Tour: PAW Patrol Live!), Reneé Elkady (Regional: Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Hanna Scotch (International Tour: Sister Act), Ava Arkin (Regional: The Wizard of Oz), LJ Brodie (The Met’s Aida), and Jessica Mae Murphy (Regional: The Miracle Worker).

The creative team includes Scenic Design by Sabrinna Cox, Lighting Design by John Salutz, Costume, Wig, Hair & Makeup Design by Amanda Scanze, Sound Design by Kimberly O’Loughlin, Projections Design by Abbey Kuhns, and Props Design by Callie Hester. Music Coordinator is Russell Brown. Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA. Daniel Vaughn* Production Stage Manager, with Gabrielle P. Guagenti* Assistant Stage Manager. The Technical Director is Pat Downes.