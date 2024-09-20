Cast Set For BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The CM Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The CM Performing Arts Center is thrilled to announce the cast of its upcoming Main Stage production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, running November 2-17, 2024, at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre. This production marks a special moment for audiences, as Beauty and the Beast will soon return to the MTI vault, making this one of the final opportunities to enjoy this timeless tale in its current form.

Over 100 actors from across Long Island and beyond auditioned for a chance to bring this enchanting story to life. Leading the cast are Laura Laureano as Belle and Aaron Mor as the Beast. Joining them are Zak Ketcham as Gaston, Patrick Campbell as LeFou, Kevin Todd as Maurice, Keith Jones as Lumiere, Brian Frank as Cogsworth, and Sarah Klaum as Mrs. Potts, Lacey Cornell as Madame De La Grande Bouche, Camilla Montoya as Babette, and the role of Chip will be split between Pepper Coleman, Sadie Mathers, and Guiliana Patnaude. Additionally, Steffy Jolin, Rebecca Martowski, and Sara Minto will play Les Filles De La Ville.

The ensemble cast features the talents of: Jayden Imani Brown, Leah Cyran, Eddie D'Atri, Erica Nicole Elliot, Ruben Fernandez, Thomas J. Gallagher, Alyssa Kelly, Will Logan, Melina Piervencenti, Michele Segal, Patrick Silk, and Juliana Villani.

This magical production is helmed by an expert creative team, including Alyse Arpino as Director, Matthew W. Surico as Music Director, Melissa Rapelje as Choreographer, and Anthony Arpino as Stage Manager. Their combined talents promise to deliver a spectacular and heartwarming theatrical experience for audiences of all ages.

As a special treat, thanks to CM Performing Arts Center's partnership with Time To Sparkle parties, patrons can enhance their Beauty and the Beast experience with the optional Royal Makeover Experience Add-on. Guests can immerse themselves in the magic with a royal transformation before enjoying the show.

Tickets are on sale now for Disney's Beauty and the Beast at CM Performing Arts Center's Noel S. Ruiz Theatre. Don't miss this final opportunity to see the "tale as old as time" before it heads back into the vault. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.cmpac.com/shows/beauty-and-the-beast/ or call the Box Office at 631-218-2810

