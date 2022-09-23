Cast Announced For Roald Dahl's MATILDA The Musical At CM Performing Arts
Running October 15 - November 6 on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.
The CM Performing Arts Center is proud to announce the cast and production team of their upcoming production of Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical, running October 15 - November 6 on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.
Production Team:
Director - Jordan Hue
Musical Director - Matthew W. Surico
Choreographer - Kevin Burns
Stage Manager - Patrick Campbell
Lighting Designer - Chris Creevy
Sound Designer - Brianne Boyd
Scenic Designer - John Mazzarella
The Cast:
Matilda - Claire Daly (Blue Cast) / Layla Turnier (Purple Cast)
Miss. Agatha Trunchbull - Ana McCasland
Miss. Jennifer Honey - Carissa Navarra
Mr. Wormwood - Matt Surico
Mrs. Wormwood - Veronica Fox
Michael Wormwood - David Lafler (Blue Cast) / Charlie Roman (Purple Cast)
Mrs. Phelps - Rebecca Martowski
Bruce Bogtrotter - Michael J. Coppola (Blue Cast) / Landon Maxwell (Purple Cast)
Lavender - Kendel Gravano (Blue Cast) / Paige Mathers (Purple Cast)
Nigel - Colbie Gravano (Blue Cast) / Elliot Torbenson (Purple Cast)
Amanda Thripp - Anabelle Koelmel (Blue Cast) / Eliana Lee (Purple Cast)
Eric - Addison Wasylyshyn (Blue Cast) / Elena Grassi (Purple Cast)
Alice - Elise Minerva (Blue Cast) / Addison Weeks (Purple Cast)
Hortensia - Aubrey Gulle (Blue Cast) / Samara Lee (Purple Cast)
Tommy - Katie Otterson (Blue Cast) / Ariella Mossey (Purple Cast)
The Ensemble: Will Brennan, Brian Frank, Samantha Free, Will Logan, Edwin Marcia, Sarah Minto, Kailey Schnurman, Katy Snair, and Andrew Teperdjian.
Blue Cast Performance Dates:
Sat 10/15 8PM
Sun 10/23 2PM
Fri 10/28 8PM
Sun 10/30 2PM
Wed 11/02 7:30PM
Sat 11/05 8PM
Purple Cast Performance Dates:
Sun 10/16 2PM
Sat 10/22 8PM
Wed 10/26 2PM
Sat 10/29 8PM
Fri 11/04 8PM
Sun 11/06 2PM
To purchase tickets:
In person - 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, NY, 11769
Over the phone - (631) 218-2810
Online - www.CMPAC.com/event/MatildaTheMusical
Please note there is a $5 Processing Fee per Ticket regardless of method of purchase.