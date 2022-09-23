Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For Roald Dahl's MATILDA The Musical At CM Performing Arts

Running October 15 - November 6 on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.

Sep. 23, 2022  

The CM Performing Arts Center is proud to announce the cast and production team of their upcoming production of Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical, running October 15 - November 6 on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.

Production Team:

Director - Jordan Hue

Musical Director - Matthew W. Surico

Choreographer - Kevin Burns

Stage Manager - Patrick Campbell

Lighting Designer - Chris Creevy

Sound Designer - Brianne Boyd

Scenic Designer - John Mazzarella

The Cast:

Matilda - Claire Daly (Blue Cast) / Layla Turnier (Purple Cast)

Miss. Agatha Trunchbull - Ana McCasland

Miss. Jennifer Honey - Carissa Navarra

Mr. Wormwood - Matt Surico

Mrs. Wormwood - Veronica Fox

Michael Wormwood - David Lafler (Blue Cast) / Charlie Roman (Purple Cast)

Mrs. Phelps - Rebecca Martowski

Bruce Bogtrotter - Michael J. Coppola (Blue Cast) / Landon Maxwell (Purple Cast)

Lavender - Kendel Gravano (Blue Cast) / Paige Mathers (Purple Cast)

Nigel - Colbie Gravano (Blue Cast) / Elliot Torbenson (Purple Cast)

Amanda Thripp - Anabelle Koelmel (Blue Cast) / Eliana Lee (Purple Cast)

Eric - Addison Wasylyshyn (Blue Cast) / Elena Grassi (Purple Cast)

Alice - Elise Minerva (Blue Cast) / Addison Weeks (Purple Cast)

Hortensia - Aubrey Gulle (Blue Cast) / Samara Lee (Purple Cast)

Tommy - Katie Otterson (Blue Cast) / Ariella Mossey (Purple Cast)

The Ensemble: Will Brennan, Brian Frank, Samantha Free, Will Logan, Edwin Marcia, Sarah Minto, Kailey Schnurman, Katy Snair, and Andrew Teperdjian.

Blue Cast Performance Dates:

Sat 10/15 8PM

Sun 10/23 2PM

Fri 10/28 8PM

Sun 10/30 2PM

Wed 11/02 7:30PM

Sat 11/05 8PM

Purple Cast Performance Dates:

Sun 10/16 2PM

Sat 10/22 8PM

Wed 10/26 2PM

Sat 10/29 8PM

Fri 11/04 8PM

Sun 11/06 2PM

To purchase tickets:

In person - 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, NY, 11769

Over the phone - (631) 218-2810

Online - www.CMPAC.com/event/MatildaTheMusical

Please note there is a $5 Processing Fee per Ticket regardless of method of purchase.


