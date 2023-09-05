Cast Announced For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The John W. Engeman Theater

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you back to where it all began–and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

Cast Announced For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The John W. Engeman Theater

The John W. Engeman Theater announces the cast and creative team  of BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL. Performances begin on Thursday, September 14, 2023,  and run through Sunday, October 29, 2023.  

From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing success with Tapestry, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you back to where it all began–and takes you on the ride of a lifetime. Featuring such unforgettable classics as “You’ve Got a Friend”, “One Fine Day”, “So Far Away”, and many more. This Tony and Grammy Award-winning show is filled with the songs you  remember and a story you’ll never forget.  

BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL is directed and choreographed by Paul Stancato (Engeman Theater: The Scarlet Pimpernel, A Bronx Tale, Aida, In the Heights, Grease, Jekyll & Hyde,  Sound of Music, Hairspray; National Tours: The Wedding Singer, Disney’s The Lion King, Flashdance The  Musical, Jekyll and Hyde; Off-Broadway: Friends! The Musical Parody, ROCKSHOW, Happy 50-ish;  Regional: Drury Lane Chicago, The Public Theater Joe's Pub, Timber Lake Playhouse, Grand Ole Opry,  Palm Beach Dramaworks & The Mint Theater).  

The Creative Team includes JEFF COX (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), DUSTIN  CROSS (Costume Design), JOSE SANTIAGO (Lighting Design), Andy Leviss (Sound Design), JOHN  COLLINS (Props Design), WOJCIK CASTING TEAM (Casting Directors), Chelsey Steinmetz  (Production Stage Manager), JENNIFER COLLESTER (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Producing Artistic Director).

The cast of BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL features Stephanie Lynne Mason as  Carole King (Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof; Off-Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish; National  Tours: Million Dollar Quartet; Regional: George Street Playhouse, Wallis Center, Virginia Musical Theater);  NOAH BERRY as Barry Mann (National Tour: Spamalot, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story; Regional:  Highlands Playhouse, Laguna Playhouse, Maples Repertory Theatre, Cincinnati Memorial Hall); JACK  CAHILL-LEMME as Gerry Goffin (Broadway: Moulin Rouge! The Musical; National Tour: Moulin  Rouge! The Musical; Regional: North Shore Music Theatre, The Marriott Theatre, Timberlake Playhouse;  The Rev; Film/ TV: “FLOATS”); Sarah Ellis as Cynthia Weil (Engeman: Million Dollar Quartet;  National Tour: A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder; Regional: The Gateway Playhouse, Stages St.  Louis, Gena Theatre, Ogunquit Playhouse); Devon Goffman as Don Kirshner (National Tour:  Jersey Boys, On Your Feet, Motown, Titanic, Grease, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story; Regional: Virginia  Repertory Theatre, Dodger Theatricals, Milwaukee Repertory Theatre; Film/TV: “Law & Order Organized  Crime”).  

The ensemble includes JULIA BOGDANOFF, Laura Leigh CARROLL, JOE CASKEY, KATE  COFFEY, CECILY DIONNE DAVIS, ALAYSIA RENAY DUNCAN, CECE MORIN, JACK B.  MURPHY, Cory Simmons, Damien DeShaun Smith, RENEE MARIE TITUS, JUSTIN  WAITE, Dwayne Washington, Zuri Washington, Leron Wellington, SEAN  WIDENER, JILLIAN WORTHING.  

BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL will play the following performance schedule: Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 8:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm and 7:00pm. Tickets are $80 for Wednesday and Sunday evenings, $85 for Thursdays, $90 for Friday  evenings, Saturday and Sunday matinees, and $95 for Saturday evenings. They may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, going online, or by visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.  

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island's only year-round professional theater company,  casting actors from the Broadway talent pool. From curb to curtain, we have made it our business to provide  affordable, quality theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary  service. The renovated theater offers stadium-style seating, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, a full orchestra  pit, and a classic wood-paneled piano lounge with full bar.  

For a complete show schedule and more information contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport.




