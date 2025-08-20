COME FROM AWAY Comes to The Engeman

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The John W. Engeman Theater has announced the cast and creative team of COME FROM AWAY. Performances begin on Thursday, September 11, 2025, and run through Sunday, October 26, 2025.

On September 11th, 2001, the world stopped. On September 12th, their stories moved us all. This stirring and inspiring musical takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of the small town in Newfoundland that opened their homes to 7,000 stranded travelers on September 11th. During that fateful week, cultures clashed and nerves ran high—but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Celebrate the best of humankind and the best in all of us at COME FROM AWAY.

COME FROM AWAY is Directed by Scott Weinstein (National Tours: Million Dollar Quartet, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas; Regional: Phoenix Theatre, The Rev Theatre, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Griffin Theatre, Windy City Playhouse, Drury Lane Theatre) and choreographed by Robin Levine (Regional: The Arden Theatre Company, North Carolina Theatre, Forestburgh Playhouse, The Rev Theatre, Ogunquit Playhouse).



The Creative Team includes MATTHEW STERN (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), MEGAN COHEN (Props Design), Jeff Knaggs (Wig Design), Wojcik Casting Team (Casting Directors), MOLLY CONKLIN (Production Stage Manager), Chelsey Steinmetz (Production Manager), JENNIFER DOLCE (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Executive Producer).

The cast of COME FROM AWAY includes BRANDON ALVIÓN as Bob & Others (National Tours: A Soldier's Play,The Color Purple; Off-Broadway: Goddess the Musical; Regional: TheatreSquared, Playhouse on the Park, Barrington Stage); Christopher Behmke as Kevin T./Garth & Others (The Engeman: The Scarlet Pimpernel; National Tours: A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, Phantom of the Opera; Off-Broadway: Mama & Her Boys; Regional: Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, Disney Cruise Line); Mimi Bessette as Beulah & Others (The Engeman: A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder; Broadway/Off-Broadway: Bonnie & Clyde, The Best Little Whorehouse…, Little Shop of Horrors, Cowgirls, Smoke on the Mountain, Either/Or; National Tours: Soul Doctor, Parade, Big River, The Best Little Whorehouse…; Regional: Florida Studio Theatre, Mountain Playhouse; TV/Film: “Annie”, “Difficult People”; Melessie Clark as Hannah & Others (Regional: Public Theater, City Theatre, Goodspeed; TV/Film: “Anything's Possible”, “Archive 81”; Christina DeCicco as Beverly & Others (The Engeman: Clue; Broadway: Evita, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Sister Act; National Tours: Wicked; Off-Broadway: Little Fish, The Marvelous Wonderettes, Tartuffe; Regional: Hartford Stage, Delaware theatre Co., Gulfshore Playhouse; CHRIS DONOVAN as Oz & Others (National Tour: The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas; Regional: Riverside Theater, The Mint Theater, The Brick Theater, Theater for the New City; TV/Film: “Rescue Me”, “The Iceman and the Psychiatrist”, “30 Rock”, “Saturday Night Live”, “White Collar”, “Under New Management”); Katie Luke as Janice & Others (National Tours: Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Justice League; Off-Broadway: Balls!, Amelie/Amelie; Regional: Playhouse on Park, New London Barn Playhouse, Disney Dream); Suzanne Mason as Bonnie & Others (The Engeman: Clue, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Kinky Boots, White Christmas, Gypsy, Mary Poppins, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Boeing-Boeing, A Christmas Story, Masha and Vanya, Deathtrap, Plaza Suite, Miracle on 34th Street); NASIR ALI PANJWANI as Kevin J./Ali & Others (Off-Broadway: Monsoon Wedding; Regional: Theatre Aspen, Okoboji Summer Theatre); Michele Ragusa as Diane & Others (The Engeman: Lend me a Tenor, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Gypsy, Boeing-Boeing; Broadway: Flying Over Sunset, Young Frankenstein, Urinetown, A Class Act, Ragtime, Titanic, Cyrano; Regional: Gulfshore Playhouse, Ogunquit Playhouse, Riverside Theatre, Paper Mill Playhouse); John Scherer as Claude & Others (The Engeman: Gypsy, Boeing-Boeing; Broadway: By Jeeves, LoveMusik, Sunset Boulevard, Funny Girl; Off-Broadway: Olympus on My Mind, Dames at Sea; Regional: Goodspeed, Kennedy Center, Goodman Theater, paper Mill Playhouse, NYC Opera, City Center, Carnegie Hall; TV/Film: “The Shield”, “Titus”, “Guiding Light”, “Law & Order”); and Bart Shatto as Nick/Doug & Others (Broadway: War Paint, Hands on a Hardbody, Dracula, Les Misérables, The Civil War; National Tours: Les Misérables, The Civil War, Cats; TV/Film: “Law & Order”, “Chicago Med”, “Chicago Fire”, “Ghost Stories”.

The swings are JORDAN CYR, Stanton Morales, and NICOLE WEITZMAN.