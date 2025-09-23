Broadway's ROCK OF AGES Band to Perform at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Broadway's Rock Of Ages Band at Patchogue Theatre on Wednesday, December 31 at 7pm.

Tickets are $60-$100 including fees including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 26, 2025 at 10AM.

The driving, music force that rocked Broadway and millions of fans in the ground-breaking musical ROCK OF AGES…This band of Rock Star musicians and Lead singers from the original cast, electrified performances of the 5-time Tony Award nominated show for over seven years and now they are available in a thrilling concert for everyone.

With a serious commitment to playing great ‘80s rock hits the way they were meant to be played, these elite musicians and singers crush those songs in a concert performance that must be seen. THIS IS REAL ROCK by rock stars. THIS IS BROADWAY'S ROCK OF AGES BAND. All the members were specifically selected, from popular rock bands, to bring a renewed life to the music and hits from many of the best bands of the ‘80's, including songs by Bon Jovi, Journey, Whitesnake, Poison, AC/DC, Joan Jett, Styx, Pat Benatar, REO Speedwagon, Twisted Sister, Quiet Riot and many more…ALL IN ONE THRILLING PERFOMANCE! In fact, the musicians in this band have also played with or currently play with, many of these Artists. The lead singers are well-known Broadway stars who have appeared around the world in celebrated productions and deliver lead vocals with the quality and energy that brings these concerts to a whole new level.

Band line up:﻿



﻿Dan Domenech (Male Lead vocals) - Dan, who grew up in New York, starred as Drew in the Broadway production of Rock of Ages, and also starred in Heathers The Musical, Sister Act, Tarzan The Stage Musical, Smokey Joe's Café, Original cast of Sister Act the Musical and Wonderland as well as the National/International tours of RENT, plus Sit downs of Kinky Boots, Disney's Tarzan and Aladdin His TV work includes Glee, Gotham, and movies such as Tropic Thunder, Stepbrothers, and Fame. Dan has Worked dance numbers for the Emmys and Academy awards, Oscars, Kids Choice Awards and MTV Movie and Video Music Awards…..www.dandomenech.com

Josephine Rose Roberts (Female Lead vocals) - Josey starred as “Regina” in Rock Of Ages on Broadway and the National tour., How The Grinch Stole Christmas (Broadway and National Tour), CATS (25th Anniversary National Tour). Her TV credits include the legendary TV show The Electric Company as well as the current hit children's show Paw Patrol. She can be heard in voice overs in numerous TV commercials and continues to appear on Broadway as well.

Joel Hoekstra (Guitar) guitarist #1 for the original Broadway run Rock of Ages. New York guitarist Joel Hoekstra plays for Whitesnake, Trans- Siberian Orchestra, and as featured guitar for CHER Joel is also well-known for his work with: Night Ranger, his fill in work with Foreigner, annual sets on the Monsters of Rock Cruise and The Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp. Joel is in high demand as a premier guitar player and shredder. He has also been a frequent columnist for Guitar World Magazine. Joel has released critically acclaimed albums from his side project Joel Hoekstra's 13. He has performed on pretty much every late night and /or music awards show and has endorsements from over thirty different companies. http://www.joelhoekstra.com/

Tommy Kessler (Guitar) guitarist for the full run of Broadway's Rock of Ages, including the Off-Broadway revival. Tommy played with the original Blue Man Group. Show. On an international level, Tommy has been a member of BLONDIE. And has toured the world with Debbie Harry and the group since 2010. He has also served as guitarist for Kristin Chenoweth. Tommy has been with BROADWAY'S ROCK OF AGES BAND since the band decided to begin performing in concert. www.tommykessler.com

Winston Roye (bass) Winston starred as bass player in the Broadway musical Rock of Ages. He is a bassist, singer and multi-instrumentalist born in New York and is still living in New York City. Winston has performed and recorded with a variety of artists all around the world. He writes, produces, and records for film, television and music, and is in demand as a music director. He was the bass chair, and In-House Contractor for six years in the Broadway musicals, Rock Of Ages, Home For The Holidays, Gettin' The Band Back Together, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. He played bass for 10 years with the Grammy Award winning rock band, SOUL ASYLUM. He has also played with JEWEL, SHAKIRA, GRAHAM PARKER, Enrique Iglesias, RHIANNA, ACE OF BASE, and LAUREN HILL and remains in demand. He is our first and foremost bass player…This is Winston Roye. www.winstonroye.com

Jon Weber (drums) -Drummer for the entire run of Rock Of Ages, (Broadway), Jon also performed in the Broadway shows Hedwig & The Angry Inch, Love, Janis, and The Orion Experience. He is also the drummer with acclaimed singer-songwriter and New Jersey favorite Willie Nile.

Jonathan Ivie (Keyboards) – Rock of Ages (Broadway), Air Supply, Lost In Love (Air Supply Musical), Little Shop of Horrors, Rock The Presidents (Off-Broadway), Americano 2022 (Broadway)