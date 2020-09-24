Boomerang Theatre Company Presents WARM ROSES

WARM ROSES will perform streaming live on Thursday October 1st, 2020 at 8pm.

Boomerang Theatre Company will present a one night only streaming performance of WARM ROSES, written and directed by Boomerang Artistic Director Tim Errickson. This performance kicks off the company's 22nd season of Indie Theatre. WARM ROSES performs live for one night only, with playback for 48 hours after the curtain time. Tickets are $10, and will benefit Boomerang's new play development program.

In this new play inspired by Chekhov's "Uncle Vanya", beleaguered Meg runs the pair of Victorian inns at the Jersey Shore left to her by her late husband John. When Meg's former brother-in-law Terry and his young graduate assistant Oliver come to stay unexpectedly, they upset the precarious daily balance. The end of summer sees all forces crash together in furious moments of loss and hilarity, desire and reticence, weakness and strength.

The performance stars Timothy Babcock*, Trace Pope, Marc Sinoway*, Sara Thigpen* and Kristen Vaughan.

Marci Skolnick* is the Stage Manager.

*Appearing Courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.boomerangtheatre.org

