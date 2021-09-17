Bethel Woods To Host Residency Workshop For Sissieretta Jones

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts will host the residency workshop for the company Sissieretta Jones, Saturday and Sunday, September 18-19, 2021.

During the weekend, the artists will have a rare opportunity (the first time since the pandemic) to create together in real-time, real (beyond virtual) space in the Event Gallery, a majestic area that quite literally embraces nature from every angle of its expanse.

Steeped in a deep living legacy of bold creative expression and groundbreaking musical moments all within the context of a breathtaking natural environment, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is the opportune place for the company to experiment, prototype, refine, make musical waves as they create a new musical work for this generation and generations to come.

Iconic soprano, the late Jessye Norman (1945-2019), along with producer Adina Williams and lyric coloratura soprano Harolyn Blackwell brought their collective gifts together after years of deep friendship, research, and conversation to form Woke Up Famous LLC in 2019, inspired by the singular vision to shine a light on an artist and woman of color whose voice in history and herstory cannot be silenced, Sissieretta Jones!

Jessye Norman 's Portrait of a Legend: Sissieretta Jones illuminates the remarkable life and accomplishments of Matilda Sissieretta Joyner Jones (1868-1933), the "Black Patti," the superstar, yet unsung, singer of the American concert and theatrical stage at the beginning of the twentieth century.

Original Story by Drama Desk nominee David Gonzalez based upon an Original Concept by Producer Adina Williams, with additional contributions by Harolyn Blackwell . Original Music by New Music USA Project Grant RecipientAaron Severini.