Bethel Woods Center For The Arts and Photoville Announce Photo Contest To Celebrate Earth Day's 50th Anniversary

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, located on the historic grounds of the 1969 Woodstock festival, today announced that the nonprofit cultural organization, together with Photoville - New York City's premier free photo festival - will host an international photo contest in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

The contest invites artists - student, amateur, and professional alike - to submit their photography for the opportunity to be a part of the 2020 outdoor exhibition Earth In Focus : A Celebration of Our Dynamic Planet. The photographs will be displayed throughout the Bethel Woods campus. Earth In Focus will open to the public on Earth Day, April 22nd, and will highlight the environmental movement's 50th anniversary, as well as the strides made in preservation and sustainability.

"We are excited to invite local, national, and international creatives to share their inspiring photography of our planet," said Eric Frances, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Chief Executive Officer. "This exhibit, juxtaposed with our scenic campus, will highlight the intersection of Earth Day's origin and the movements of the '60s."

Contest judges include Alyssa Adams, Co-Founder and Executive Director of The Eddie Adams Workshop; Ruth Fremson, a photographer for The New York Times; Kelby Hochreither, a student of photography and Bethel Woods program alumnus; Elliott Landy, rock music photographer and Woodstock alumnus; and Jan Nagle, Director of CPW: Center for Photography at Woodstock.

The contest is now open; the deadline for submission is 11:59PM PST on March 11th, 2020. Open to student, professional, and amateur worldwide photographers, entrants must be at least 18 years of age as of the date of entry. For full details, contest rules, and to submit your entry, please visit: www.BethelWoodsCenter.org/EarthInFocus

Opening this spring on April 4th, The Museum at Bethel Woods explores the social, political, cultural, and musical transformations of the 1960s. It features an award-winning permanent collection, evolving exhibits, and engaging programs. The 2020 Special Exhibit, Lights, Color, Fashion: Psychedelic Posters and Patterns of 1960s San Francisco showcases a phenomenal ensemble of San Francisco rock posters and fashion from the kaleidoscopic years of 1964 to 1972 gathered by collector Gary Westford.





