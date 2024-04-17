Bay Street Theater To Present a Series of Sunday Afternoon Tea Dances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts in partnership with the LGBT Network, and the Long Island LGBT Chamber of Commerce will present a series of SUMMER SUNDAY TEA DANCES to be held on the Bay Street Theater patio and in its adjacent indoor bar on June 9th, June 30th, July 7th, July 14th, August 11th, August 18th, and August 25th. Each Sunday will feature a different fun theme! The kickoff party on June 9th is SWIFTY SUNDAY, featuring Taylor Swift's most singable and danceable hits! Other Sundays will follow up with themes such as SHOWTUNE SUNDAYS, featuring classic Broadway hit music, and so much more.

This is the third partnership between Bay Street Theater, the LGBT Network, and the Long Island LGBT Chamber of Commerce. Open to all, 21 and over, the festivities will run from 4.30 - 6 p.m. The event is co-sponsored by the LGBT Network and the Long Island LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

The Honorary Host Committee includes

David Lawenda & Kevin Menard

Robert Marc & Gunnar Spaulding

Albert Bianchini & Kyle Barisich

David Scott & Alex Pashkowsky

(List in Formation)

The mixers will be the perfect casual antidote for wrapping up a weekend on the East End! Plus, attendees are invited to come early or stay after to catch a show on Bay Street's Mainstage, with Sunday matinee performances at 2 p.m. and evening performances at 7 p.m. The series of events will offer creative cocktail specials, light bites, fabulous music, and LOTS OF DANCING.

Tickets are $20 and are available at BayStreet.org 24/7 or by calling or visiting the Box Office at 631.725.9500. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center that endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.