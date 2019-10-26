Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Announces Great Passages: Dramatic Readings of Powerful Words Nov. 12

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts and John Jermain Library present Great Passages: Dramatic Readings of Powerful Words at Bay Street Theater on November 12 from 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm. Celebrate novel writing and the ability of words to inspire, enlighten, and move us. Registration is preferred and can be done by logging on to https://www.johnjermain.org/event/great-passages-dramatic-readings-of-powerful-words/. A suggested donation to Bay Street Theater can be accepted at the door.



John Jermain and the Bay Street Theater have collaborated to select passages from the library staff's favorite authors, which will be read on stage by local actors and community members. The dramatic presentation of these "Great Passages" is sure to draw us into new worlds, and remind us of the bonds that connect us all.



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists

Bay Street Theater and John Jermain Library are proud founding members of the Sag Harbor Cultural District.

