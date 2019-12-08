BWW Review: MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET at Argyle Theatre
Wonder of wonder, miracle of miracles! Santa Claus has come to town in the lavish old-fashioned musical "Miracle On 34th Street" currently bringing winter wonder and holiday humble to the Argyle Theatre in Babylon! Directed with lots of love and care by the enchanting Evan Pappas, his production of the 1947 Christmas classic shines like tinsel and twinkles like Rockefeller Center!
We start at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade minus the cold with Tony Triano as Kris Kringle and he couldn't be any more perfect! Not only does he save Macy's spectacle but he lands a gig at the department store delighting every child and providing New York City's best customer service in years! Bright-eyed Tiffan Borelli is marvelous as Macy's tough love executive Doris Walker in true Maureen O'Hara form.
Despite Walker's high work ethic and dedication to her daughter Susan, played by charming alternates Cordelia Comando and Raquel Livia Sciacca, she is a lost soul with a broken heart underneath.
Neighbor and lawyer Fred Gailey, played by the strapping and well-sung Ira Kramer, befriends Susan and understudies her birth father until her mother pulls a Scrooge when he brings her to see Santa. Despite Fred and Doris' clear attraction, Doris won't take another chance on love again. Meanwhile, this year's Santa brings better business than ever and Mr. Macy, played by a terrific Christopher Carl, becomes his biggest fan. When a routine employee examination goes absolutely awry, Kringle reveals he is the one and only Santa Claus. Enter, Bellevue!
Trouble ensues and a court case scheduled on Christmas Eve has to decide Santa's fate. Many wonder if he will go to the Figgy Pudding Farm or be out of court in time to deliver the presents? The great Kyle Yampiro as Judge Martin Group not only sets everything straight but his verdict brings back the lost wonder and imagery to those who needed it the most. Macy's everlasting theme to believe engulfs the entire production and the motivation is even more meaningful today than it was in 1947.
A sleigh full of talent including Tyler Pisani, Jamie Forbes, Kaitie Buckert, Kaisha S. Huguley, Demi Alert, Kate Keating, Drew Tanabe, Jacob Karp, Gavin Weingarten, Alexis Rae Forlenza, Christina May Gobes, Zach Stuart Atkinson and Landon Forlenza light up the Argyle stage like a Christmas tree. Major scene stealers include the hysterical J Ryan Carroll as Mr. Shellhammer, the snarky pen-pushing grinch psychologist Nancy Evans as Ms. Sawyer, and Argyle staple Matthew Rafanelli as the quirky lovable postman and ensemble member.
Choreographer and Broadway veteran Valerie Wright winningly created a cluster of cheery ensemble numbers including a parade as long as 34th street! Jeff Cox conducts a swinging live band and the superior team of designers certainly captured the essence of the holiday season. Finally, to all of us Long Islanders, Mr. Pappas' continuous affiliation with the Argyle Theatre is simply the best Christmas gift of all!
Starring Tony Triano, Ira Kramer, Tiffany Borelli, Cordelia Comando, Raquel Livia, J Ryan Carroll, Nancy Evans, Kyle Yampiro, Tyler Pisani, Jamie Forbes, Christopher Carl, Kaitie Buckert, Kaisha S. Huguley, Demi Alert, Kate Keating, Matthew Rafanelli, Drew Tanabe, Jacob Karp, Gavin Weingarten, Alexis Rae Forlenza, Christina May Gobes, Zach Stuart Atkinson and Landon Forlenza
Choreographed by Valerie Wright
Directed by Evan Pappas
For more information and tickets please visit: www.argyletheatre.com or call: 844-631-5483