BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY Comes to the Argyle Theatre Next Week

Long Island's largest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre (Mark and Dylan Perlman, Executive Producers & Managing Partners; Evan Pappas, Artistic Director), presents the international hit Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story written by Alan Janes, and featuring the music of Buddy Holly. It is directed and choreographed by Gary John La Rosa with musical direction by Jason Cohen. Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story begins performances on May 19 in advance of its opening night on May 21 running through June 26, 2022. The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island).

Buddy has had audiences on their feet in every corner of the globe and now "The World's Most Successful Rock 'n' Roll Musical" is back and ready to explode onto the stage in a toe-tapping, hand-clapping extravaganza! Buddy follows the tragically short life of Buddy Holly from his first recording contract through to his move to New York and concluding with the fatal tour of Midwest America. This show is not to be missed as Buddy sings his way through two hours of the best rock 'n' roll.

"After the smashing success of our production of Mamma Mia, we are thrilled to follow it up with the equally entertaining and exciting Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story! With a sublime cast that will be singing these nostalgic songs and bringing us back to one of the greatest rock and roll stories ever told it is a definite must see and will be a rollicking night out! "sArgyle Theatre's Artistic Director, Evan Pappas.

The cast is led by John Dewey* as Buddy Holly (Bucks County Playhouse Buddy Holly Story) as Buddy Holly with Hailey Aviva (National Tour: The Buddy Holly Story), Jorge Blakely (Regional: Saturday Night Fever), Jack Boice (Regional: Honk), Alex Canty (National Tour: Million Dollar Quartet), Bradford Christian (International Tour: Grease), Sean Cullen Carroll (Regional: A Christmas Story), Kaelyn A. Gonzalez (NYC: Intar's LeNOBLE), Isaac Hickox-Young* (Regional: A Child's Christmas in Wales), Robert Anthony Jones* (Broadway: Finding Neverland), Jaelle LaGuerre (Regional: Rock of Ages), Devon Meddock (New World Stages' The Imbible), Zachary Scott Prall (Regional: Be More Chill), Jake Regensburg (NY: Jane Eyre), Christopher Robin Sapp (Regional: Titanic: The Musical), Megan M. Stier (Netflix's The Half of It), and Jackson Wells-Benitez (Regional: On the Brink of a Lovely Song...).

The creative team includes Set Design by Frank Oliva, Lighting Design by John Salutz, Costume and Wig Design by Peter Fogel, Sound Design by Carlos Dias, Jr., Prop Master Tommaso Rotella. Production Stage Manager is Daniel T. Schultz* with Assistant Stage Manager Kenneth Kyle Martinez*, Production Manager/Technical Director is Michael Kauffman, Production Coordinator is Alison Savino, Covid Safety Manager is Dana Aveta and the Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

NOW ON SALE, tickets for Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story are priced from $45 - $79 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (631) 230-3500.

Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story will play Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM, Saturday afternoons at 2:30 PM, and Sunday afternoons at 2:00 PM (added performance on Wednesday, June 22 at 7:30 PM).