BROADWAY ON MANHASSET BAY UNDER THE STARS To Take Place This Month

The genius of Stephen Sondheim will take center stage in Port Washington this summer when Port Washington Play Troupe presents Sondheim’s Greatest Hits as part of Broadway on Manhasset Bay Under the Stars. Performances will be held at the John Philip Sousa Memorial Band Shell in Sunset Park on Saturday, August 23 at 7:00 PM and Sunday, August 24 at 3:00 PM.

Audiences are invited to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and their favorite refreshments to enjoy a sunset over beautiful Manhasset Bay while listening to some of the most iconic songs in Broadway history. Admission is free, with a suggested $20 donation supporting future Port Washington Play Troupe productions and keeping theatre accessible to the community.

The program will feature a sweeping collection of Sondheim classics, from the poignancy of Send in the Clowns to the sly humor of A Little Priest, the heartfelt No One Is Alone to the exuberance of Comedy Tonight. Audiences will also hear selections from Company, Into the Woods, Merrily We Roll Along, Sweeney Todd, and more.

Cast members include: Candis Alek, Steve Arzt, Jon Brooks, Michael Chimenti, Natalia Cotto, Alexis DiResta, Allison Goldin, Antonia Harvey, Joe Hoffman, Jonathan Hordos, Christina Russo, Rebecca Rutkovsky, Tom Wallace, and Sarah Jane Witchell.

Director Pamela Seiderman, a seasoned theatre educator and Vice President of Port Washington Play Troupe, brings years of experience ranging from Shakespeare to Sondheim. Musical Director David Barnett, a Port Washington native, has led Broadway revues in Paris and the Catskills, composed for television and film, and served as a longtime music director for the Play Troupe.

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International on behalf of the Estate of Stephen Sondheim, this concert celebrates the legacy of one of Broadway’s most influential composers and lyricists.

Founded in 1927, Port Washington Play Troupe is New York State’s oldest community theatre organization. Recent productions include Spark of Creation: Celebrating the Music of Stephen Schwartz, Miracle on 34th Street: A Radio Play, and Past, Present and Future – New 10-Minute Play Festival. The company is already looking ahead to its centennial in 2027.

For more information, visit portwashingtonplaytroupe.com.