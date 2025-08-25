BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Will Open at the Cultural Arts Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Cultural Arts Playhouse in Syosset will present the Nassau County premiere of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical from September 20 through October 19, 2025. Performances will take place at the theatre’s home at 170 Michael Drive, Syosset, NY.

The production will be directed by Bruce Grossman, with musical direction by Rich Giordano, choreography by Danielle Coutieri, stage management by Diane Marmann, and costume design by Carmela Newman.

Cast

The cast includes Samantha Eagle and Hannah Pipa as Carole King, Sean Ryan and Jesse Pimpinella as Gerry Goffin, Sydnee LaBuda and Jenna Halvorsen as Cynthia Weil, Domenick Napoli and Rich Giordano as Barry Mann, Michael Newman and Steve Brustein as Don Kirshner, and Diane Marmann and Carmela Newman as Genie Klein.

Additional casting features Carly Spadafora and Rachel Nadell as Betty/Marilyn, Kris Clark and Sharyn Glowatz as Lucille, Shiloh Bennett, Mark Weekes, Jermaine S. Carroll, Justin Johnson, Trentin Chalmers, and Pat Marcelin as The Drifters, Reg Brickhouse, Nicole Claussell, Ayana Jane, Steffy Jolin, Dez Hamilton, Kasi Thompson, and Sherise Thomas as The Shirelles, Patrick Silk and Andrew J. Koehler as The Righteous Brothers, and Melanie Jolley in various ensemble roles.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $35 for general admission and $30 for seniors and students. To purchase, call 516-694-3330, visit cap.booktix.com, or stop by the box office. For more information, visit culturalartsplayhouse.com. Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more.